HUGHESVILLE — Wyalusing has played some tough teams this year but on Thursday they took on a type of team they hadn’t seen before.
“Bloom is super physical,” said Ram coach Brent Keyes. “We got knocked off the ball a couple times, our young guards struggled a little bit.”
The Panthers’ combination of speed and power proved too much for Wyalusing as they took home the District IV, Class AA boys’ basketball title 60-41.
In the first half the Rams had a hard time just running their offense. With the exception of Mitchell Burke and Shane Fuhrey Wyalusing couldn’t generate many looks.
Those two did enough to keep them in the game at the break as they seemed to relish the more physical play.
“Two of the toughest kids I’ve coached,” said Keyes. “Mitchell and Shane are both physical kids. (Mitchell) was the only one not getting bumped off his spot going to the rim and Shane was the only one not getting bumped off his spot dribbling the basketball. They’ve worked so hard and are such great kids.”
Keyes expected the Panthers to play tough defense, a defense that took away Wyalusing’s 3-point shooting as the Rams only hit two all game.
“We talked all week how aggressive Bloom would be if they played man,” he explained. “When they were man they were being over aggressive and we were talking about space, go to the rim, space, go to the rim. We were a little stagnant in the first half doing that.”
The Rams were more successful attacking the basket in the second half, either getting lay-ups or free throws. They weren’t able to convert at them consistently, missing eight lay-ups in the third quarter alone while going 13-for-23 from the charity stripe on the game as a whole.
In the fourth quarter, when Wyalusing was forced to press, Bloomsburg found the holes and lanes to the basket to pull away.
“We got to the rim in the second half but couldn’t get stops,” said Keyes. “We were trying to guard the whole floor and speed the game up and we weren’t getting stops.”
Wyalusing’s man to man defense struggled holding back Bloomsburg, who liked to play downhill.
“Our man defense has been great all year, it’s something we take pride in, we practice it every day,” remarked Keyes. “But that’s the most physical team we’ve played all year and that showed tonight.”
Burke led the Rams with 16 points and 11 boards while Grayden Cobb added seven points. Fuhrey finished with six as Matt Brown and Abram Bennett had five points a piece.
Adam McGinley led Bloomsburg with 17 points while Nasir Heard added 14. Cade Klinger chipped in with 12, Josh Confer-Fuller notched eight, Jack Howell finished with six and Gabe Snyder added three.
It was a back and forth start with the two teams trading first minute buckets. Burke found Cobb on a long pass for a lay-up to give Wyalusing a 4-2 lead at the 5:50 mark of the first quarter.
That was short lived as Bloomsburg went on a 6-0 run over the next 1:50 to go up 8-4 as McGinley had four of their six points.
A Brown 3-ball off a Fuhrey kick out cut it to 8-7 with 3:30 left in the quarter but the Panthers countered with another 6-0 run that saw three different players score.
Down 14-7 with under two minutes to play the Rams went on a 3-0 run thanks to a Burke freebie followed by a Fuhrey jumper to cut it to 14-10.
In the final minute Klinger went 1-for-2 from the line for the 15-10 first quarter lead.
Offense dwindled in the second quarter for both teams, with the Panthers out scoring them 10-4.
Bloomsburg’s man to man defense was really sinking in while the Rams went zone, confounding the Panthers a bit as they aren’t a 3-point shooting team with only two in the game.
A Burke lay-up at the 6:40 mark cut it to 16-14 but the Panthers went on a 7-0 run after that, holding Wyalusing scoreless for over three and a half minutes.
Snyder’s 3-ball punctuated the spurt as Bloom took a 23-12 lead with 4:30 left in the half.
The Ram defense tightened up after that, though, allowing just one Panther bucket the rest of the quarter.
Burke got the other Wyalusing bucket on a drive at the 3:08 mark to make it 23-14.
Then with 25 seconds Bloom got another bucket for the 11 point halftime lead.
In the third quarter McGinley really stepped up for Bloomsburg, netting nine points to help the Panthers stay ahead of a resurgent Rams team.
He started the quarter with a jumper then, after a Burke 3-point play, he hit a 3-pointer to make it a 30-17 lead with 5:40 left in the quarter.
Cobb was able to make a runner but McGinley answered with a lay-up of his own. Klinger followed with a lay-up to make the Panther lead 34-19 with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
Brown was able to get to the line for a pair of free throws but Confer-Fuller came back with a jumper.
Then on back to back trips down the court Wyalusing was able to get to the free throw line as Burke went 4-for-4. That was key as Bloomsburg got into the bonus with 2:05 left in the third.
The Rams were able to get to the free throw line two more times but were unable to convert, going 0-for-3.
The two teams traded buckets, with Burke laying-in one at the buzzer after a full court drive, to make it 38-26.
With the momentum it looked like Wyalusing might go on a run but right off the bat in the fourth Klinger made an old fashion 3-point play. That was followed up by Heard getting fouled and going 1-for-2 to extend the Bloom lead to 42-26.
The teams traded free throws for a while with Wyalusing cutting it to 43-30 with 5:30 left to play.
But the Panthers went on a 4-0 run to extend it to 47-30. A Bennett 3-ball made it 47-33 with 4:15 left but it never got that close again.
Bloomsburg out scored them 13-8 the rest of the way to pull away.
The season isn’t over for Wyalusing as they play Millersburg in the state tournament that starts next weekend.
“I do think it’s winnable,” Keyes said about the match-up. “I think if we play well we’ll have a chance. If they play well they’ll have a chance.”
No matter what Keyes is proud of his team’s accomplishments so far this year.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” he explained. “These guys, all of them, every guy in that locker room, all 14, have really bought in and are together.”
