Northwest scored 20 first-quarter points, and led 37-6 at the half on their way to a 51-34 win over Wyalusing.
The Rams got a 310-yard passing game from Mitchell Burke, who threw for three scores and ran for another, and scored 22 fourth-quarter points, but their comeback came up short.
Ryan Wassel started the scoring for Northwest with a 64-yard run at 8:34 of the first quarter and Jack Wessler hit the extra point.
At 7:32 George May ran in from 25 yards out, and Wessler hit the kick.
Wassel hauled in a 34-yard pass from Carter Hontz with 29 seconds left in the quarter and the two-point try failed as Northwest went up 20-0.
May had a 39-yard run at 10:30 of the second quarter, and a 19-yard run at 6:29 and Wessler hit the extra point both times.
Wyalusing got on the boards with 2:01 left in the half when Burke hit Shane Fuhrey on a 50-yard touchdown pass and the two-point try failed.
Wessler capped the first half scoring with a 36-yard field goal.
Burke hit Isaiah Way on an 81-yard touchdown pass with 6:28 to go in the third and the two-point try failed.
Jake Bobersky had a three-yard run for Northwest with a Wessler kick to go up 44-12 at 11:56 of the fourth, but just 20 seconds later Fuhrey hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from Burke and the two-point try failed.
Wassel had a nine-yard run with 8:14 left and Wessler hit the extra point.
With 4:08 left Nolan Oswald hauled in an eight-yard touchdown from Burke and Burke ran in the two-point try.
Burke had a 25-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left and he ran in the two point try.
Burke ran for 58 yards on 11 carries and Brian Arnold ran for 32 yards for the Rams.
Way had four grabs for 117 yards and a score and Fuhrey had four grabs for 111 yards and two scores.
Chris Vaskas had four grabs for 46 yards and Oswald had two grabs, while Alex Mosier also had two grabs and Blake Morningstar and Arnold had catches.
May ran for 241 yards and two scores on 23 carries for Northwest and Wassel ran for 80 yards and a score. Wassel also threw for 78 yards and had two catches for 42 yards and a score.
