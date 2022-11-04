ATHENS — The Wyalusing Lady Rams’ season came to a close in the District IV Class AA finals on Thursday as NP-Liberty avenged their loss in last year’s championship match with a 3-0 sweep.
In the first set, Wyalusing would battle it out with Liberty going blow-for-blow throughout the early stages of the matchup.
The defense of Wyalusing was on full display early, with libero Priscella Newton getting to nearly every ball and making Liberty work for every point.
Neither team would build more than a two-point until late when Liberty started to take control.
With the score tied at 18 apiece — Liberty would outscore Wyalusing 7-4 down the stretch despite some thunderous hits from senior Hannah Ely to take a 25-22 win and a 1-0 set advantage.
In the second set — Liberty would start to roll.
After Wyalusing scored the first point, Liberty wouldn’t trail for the remainder of the set.
Though the Lady Rams would continue to try and pick away at the lead, dwindling it down to as little as one point late, Liberty would close things out with a 25-20 win and put the Lady Rams down 2-0.
In the final set, with a title in their sights, Liberty would put their foot on the pedal and come away with an emphatic 25-10 win to finish off the sweep and win their fourth District IV Class AA title in five years.
Wyalusing’s 2022 season comes to an end with a second-place finish in the District IV bracket and an overall record of 1z6-6.
The Lady Rams stable of seniors set to graduate is Ely, Newton, Olivia Leichliter, London Edwards, Olivia Carr, Emilee Otis, and McKenna Mapes — leaving some big shoes to be filled for the Wyalusing Lady Rams.
