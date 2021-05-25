Wyalusing may have been a significant underdog in terms of seeding entering the District 4 AA baseball quarterfinals against South Williamsport in a seven vs. two matchup.
But, after Wyalusing defeated South Williamsport last Tuesday, 6-2, the Mounties knew not to take the underdog- on-paper Rams lightly. All they did was play a complete game of baseball en route to a 6-1 win Monday night at South Williamsport Community Park.
“The guys’ mentality was great, it was positive,” Mountie Manager Casey Waller said. “A few weeks ago, it would’ve been negative, and guys would’ve been pouting.”
Ram ace Blake Morningstar gave the Mounties fits two weeks ago, but a productive first inning gave South Williamsport a lot of confidence. After a leadoff walk and sacrifice bunt, Ryan Rischoff, third in the Mountie batting order, ripped a Morningstar fastball right back up the middle to give South Williamsport an early 1-0 lead. They’d score a second run in the first inning on a passed ball.
“(Rischoff’s hit) was huge. I was so excited at third base because I knew how important that run was,” Waller said.
With ace Landon Lorson on the mound, two runs would be more than enough. Lorson struggled with walks at times, but was mighty stingy with runners on base and gave up just one hit in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 9 Rams in the process.
“It just comes down to playing when the moment matters,” Lorson said. “I told them ‘just get me a couple of runs’”.
After South Williamsport plated another run in the bottom of the third, Wyalusing got on the board in the top of the fourth on two walks and a two-out error. However, the threat was ended on the next pitch when Lorson induced an infield pop-up.
The Mounties would score three in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rischoff and Lorson had back- to-back RBI singles. Then, with two outs in the inning, pinch runner Zack Wilson completed a straight steal of home, just beating the tag, as South Williamsport went up 6-1.
That was plenty enough for Lorson and relief pitcher Sam Hofstrander. After Lorson reached the 105 pitch limit with two outs in the sixth, Hofstrander stepped in and retired the side in the sixth and seventh to give the Mounties the 6-1 win.
Trehnon Hugo had the lone Wyalusing hit.
