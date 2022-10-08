Wyalusing falls to Wellsboro

WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets jumped out to a 35-point halftime lead and cruised home from there as they dominated Wyalusing 41-6 in an NTL Large School football clash on Friday night.
Wellsboro quarterback Will Gastrock opened the scoring with 3:49 left in the first quarter when he hit Conner Adams for a 15-yard score. Jack Poirier nailed the extra point and it was 7-0.
Gastrock would connect with Adams again just over two minutes later, this time for a 63-yard scoring strike to put the Hornets up 14-0 after the Poirier kick.
The Gastrock to Adams connection kept cooking in the second as they hooked up for a 55-yard score just minutes into the quarter. Poirier’s kick made it 21-0.
Gastrock would find a different receiver for six at the 8:21 mark of the second as he connected with Spencer Wetzel for a 21-yard score to make it 28-0.
Wellsboro’s fifth touchdown of the first half came on a run as Ryder Bowen punched one in from two yards out with 6:22 left in the second. Poirier hit his fifth PAT of the night to make it 35-0.
Bowen added a 15-yard run and Poirier made the kick to make it 41-0 late in the third quarter.
Wyalusing would finally get on the board with 6:05 left in regulation when Ayden Hunsinger scored on a 2-yard run. The extra point was no good and the final margin was set at 41-6.
Gastrock went 7 of 16 through the air for 182 yards and four scores. Adams hauled in three passes for 133 yards with all three receptions going for scores.
Wetzel led the team in catches with four and he finished with 49 yards and the one touchdown.
On the ground, Bowen finished with 128 yards and two scores on 20 carries to lead the Hornets.
Wyalusing was led by Ayden Hunsinger with 12 attempts for 50 rushing yards and his team’s lone touchdown. Alex Hunsinger added seven carries for 38 yards and Joey Gonsauls had five carries for 29 yards.
Rams QB Cade McMicken completed 9 of his 16 passing attempts for 79 yards. Liam Franklin caught three passes for 24 yards and Gus Taber had two catches for 32 yards. Gonsauls and Alex Hunsinger had two receptions each in the loss.
Wyalusing (2-5) will visit Loyalsock next week.
