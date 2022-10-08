Wyalusing falls to Wellsboro

Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger makes a move against a Wellsboro defender during Friday night’s game.

 Photo Provided

WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets jumped out to a 35-point halftime lead and cruised home from there as they dominated Wyalusing 41-6 in an NTL Large School football clash on Friday night.

Wellsboro quarterback Will Gastrock opened the scoring with 3:49 left in the first quarter when he hit Conner Adams for a 15-yard score. Jack Poirier nailed the extra point and it was 7-0.