Wyalusing falls to Wellsboro

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing baseball team had its perfect season spoiled, as Wellsboro took down the Rams 4-2 on Monday evening.
Despite the loss, Wyalusing has clinched its first NTL large school division title since 2012.
“To win this league is a testement to how hard these guys have worked and it feels really good to be league champs,” Wyalusing head coach Nick Vanderpool said.
Wyalusing outhit Wellsboro 9-2, but the two hornets hits were timely.
Isaac Keane hit a two RBI triple in the third inning and Conner Adams hit an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Blake Morningstar struck out 16 and only walked one batter in seven innings of work for Wyalusing. At the plate Morningstar went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Wyalusing’s Kevin Vandemark went 2-for-4, while Trehnon Hugo, Robert English, Jacob Bruyne, CJ Carr, and Nick Vanderpool Jr. all had one hit.
“That was a good baseball game and we want to play games like that heading into the playoffs,” coach Vanderpool said. “We hit a lot of hard balls today and we had the tying run on second base in the seventh with a chance to tie it but we were due to have one come out the other way.”
coach Vanderpool added that Wellsboro is always a well coached team and are scrappy.
Keane pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Hornets, only allowing one earned run while striking out five.
Wyalusing (15-1) travel to face Northeast Bradford today at 4:30 p.m.
Canton 7, Williamson 3
WILLIAMSON — Cooper Kitchen led the charge offensively and on the mound for the Canton baseball team in a 7-3 victory over Williamson on Monday.
With the victory, the Warriors secured their spot in the District IV Class AA postseason as they are now 10-8 on the year.
Kitchen pitched four innings and didn’t allow any earned runs, while striking out four. Kitchen also went 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Canton’s Holden Ward pitched the final three innings and only allowed two hits while striking out two. Ward also went 2-for-3.
Gavin Morse went 2-for-4 with four RBI for the Warriors and Weston Bellows had one hit and two RBI.
Canton committed eight errors but that did not end up making an impact on the final result.
The Warriors travel to face Towanda on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
