WYALUSING — Coming off back-to-back seasons in which it finished 2-8, Wyalusing entered 2023 looking for some improvement.

Although the end result wasn’t what the Rams were hoping for in their season opener on Saturday night, Wyalusing came out of a 28-14 loss to Nativity BVM with plenty of positives to build on, as well as some things that need some work as the Rams prepare to take on Sayre in Week two.