WYALUSING — Coming off back-to-back seasons in which it finished 2-8, Wyalusing entered 2023 looking for some improvement.
Although the end result wasn’t what the Rams were hoping for in their season opener on Saturday night, Wyalusing came out of a 28-14 loss to Nativity BVM with plenty of positives to build on, as well as some things that need some work as the Rams prepare to take on Sayre in Week two.
The Rams managed to outgain the Green Wave 261-211, had more passing yards and just 10 fewer rushing yards than Nativity, and held an advantage in time of possession. Their defense also gave up just two touchdowns, one of which came on a short field after a turnover inside their own 30.
But Wyalusing struggled to finish its drives, and also committed some costly turnovers — three total, two of which led directly to Nativity touchdowns, and the Green Wave also added a touchdown on special teams.
“I was very happy with the way we were able to move the ball on them — bully ball, between the tackles type of stuff, we were able to drive the field, but we have to be able to finish,” said Wyalusing coach Rich Rogers.
It looked like things might turn out different early on after Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken picked off Nativity quarterback Ben Kreitzer’s first pass attempt of the year on Nativity’s second play from scrimmage, giving the Rams their first possession. Beginning on their opponent’s 31-yard line. Wyalusing would capitalize as Ayden Hunsinger burst up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown run to put the Rams up 6-0 a little over two minutes into the game.
Another interception ended Nativity’s second possession as well after the Green Wave drove into the red zone. But from there, the Green Wave cleaned things up and would not commit another turnover for the remainder of the game.
“We had an incredibly tough year last year — not what we’re used to, and we’ve come a long way,” said Nativity coach Pat Mason. “These kids really went through a lot of adversity and then with how the game started, I’m like ‘here we go again,’ but they came back. This shows a lot for their character and this is a big win after only winning three games last year. We have a lot of kids that stepped up and played well tonight.”
Following their second turnover, the Green Wave bore down on defense. They forced back-to-back three-and-outs for the Rams, and then picked up their own takeaway deep in Wyalusing territory as they recovered a Ram fumble at the Wyalusing 27 early in the second quarter.
Two rushes by Sam Spolski, one for 16 yards and one for 11 produced a touchdown to tie the game 6-6.
Nativity forced a punt on Wyalusing’s next drive, and it was returned by Noah Dolbin 65 yards for a touchdown, the first of two returns for scores by Dolbin on the night. John Borrell punched in a two-point conversion to put the Green Wave up 14-6 with 5:35 left in the first half.
The Green Wave then came up with a big defensive stop to end the half as Wyalusing drove it all the way down to the Nativity 3-yard line in 15 plays, but were stopped three yards short of the end zone at the halftime horn.
Wyalusing also received the second half kickoff and proceeded to put together another long drive that took up nearly five minutes and spanned another nine plays, but it, too, was stalled as the Green Wave stopped the Rams on fourth down from the Nativity 23. Between the two consecutive drives on either end of the half, Wyalsing’s offense ran 24 straight plays — but was unable to score on either drive.
Later in the third quarter, the Green Wave defense came up with another takeaway as Dolbin picked off a McMicken pass at the Wyalusing 43. Five straight rushes by Borrell resulted in another touchdown with 18 seconds left in the quarter to put the Green Wave up 21-6. Borrell,
who led the way on the ground for Nativity with 84 yards on 12 carries, picked up 43 of his yards on that drive.
“We need to work on contain, that’s been a huge thing and we’ve been working on it but we need to focus even more and the find the right people that can do that for us,” said Rogers. “We’re still attacking and we caused some turnovers and are doing the things we’ve been focusing on, but we have to find the people that can contain and stop the big plays around the corner. We can’t give up the big stuff.”
Dolbin ended Wyalusing’s second straight possession on the Rams’ ensuing drive when he picked off Parker Petlock and this time returned it 41 yards for a touchdown to put the Green Wave up 28-6 early in the fourth.
The Rams got a late touchdown that capped an impressive four-play drive later in the fourth. After taking over at their own 23, Petlock connected with Joey Gonsauls for a 53-yard reception to flip the field, and two plays later, Hunsinger found the end zone for the second time on the evening with a 16-yard run.
Wyalusing will go for a win this week when it heads to Sayre for the Redskins’ home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.