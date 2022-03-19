Wyalusing geared up for strong season

WYALUSING — Led by stellar pitching and a well rounded offense, the Wyalusing baseball team looks to improve upon an impressive 2021 season.
The Rams qualified for the district playoffs for the first time in over eight years last season.
All eyes will be on the mound to watch Wyalusing's Blake Morningstar. The junior committed to play college baseball for Wake Forest and is considered one of the top pitching prospects in Pennsylvania.
In 2021 Morningstar had a 3.16 ERA in 30 innings pitched with 55 strikeouts and 16 walks.
Morningstar alluded to a new throwing program he has been in. The junior said that he has been developing a changeup and his slider looks really good.
"I would like to get my ERA below one this season, average 2.5 strikeouts per inning, and hopefully bat somewhere in the neighborhood of .400," Morningstar said.
The Rams have several arms that can make an impact this season in the opinion of Wyalusing head coach Nick Vanderpool.
"I expect us to have a pretty solid season even though the league will be tough this year," coach Vanderpool said, "I expect us to compete with anybody when we throw strikes and play defense."
Vanderpool believes that an offensive player to keep an eye on is sophomore Trehnon Hugo.
Hugo had a .368 batting average two triples, five doubles, and eight RBI in 2021. The sophomore successfully stole a base on all seven attempts.
Hunter Moss led Wyalusing with a .400 batting average in 2021.
"I would like to hit at least one home run and make it further in the playoffs this season," Moss said. "Most of the kids on this team have been playing together since like instructional and minor so we have pretty good chemistry this year."
Morningstar likes what he has seen from how the Rams have looked in preseason.
"I think it's going to be a real good season for us," Morningstar said. "Our lineups solid from top to bottom and after this inner squad game today I think our pitching staff is going to be really good too."
Wyalusing's season opener is on the road against Canton on March, 29 at 4:30 p.m.
