TOWANDA — The last time the Wyalusing Rams won a PIAA boys’ basketball game, many of the players on the team weren’t even born.
It had been 17 years since the Rams tasted victory in the state playoffs, but that all changed on Saturday with a 56-50 win over Millersburg in PIAA, Class AA boys’ basketball action.
“We kind of had a running joke we don’t shoot well at Towanda’s gym,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “I told the guys I don’t ever want to hear that again when we play here in future years, because we obviously shot the ball well in the first half, and even in the third quarter.
“We got a little tight in the fourth quarter, which wasn’t the game plan, but it is kind of what happened. The kids played loose, they made shots, they played with confidence. That’s all you can ask for. First playoff win in 17 years, it’s a big win for our program.”
For the Wyalusing players, being the first team to win a state game in their lifetimes was memorable.
“It’s insanely special,” Mitchell Burke said. “It’s been such a long time. But, we have the crowd base this year and we want to thank them.”
“It feels really good,” senior Shane Fuhrey said. “This is something we have been saying we wanted to do all year. To get to states and not just make it, but win a game. It’s big for our program to keep it going.”
Wyalusing came out firing on all cylinders Saturday.
They led 12-8 after one quarter and 28-19 at the half thanks to a three-point barrage.
All 12 of the Rams points in the first quarter were on threes and Wyalusing had three more threes in the second quarter, hitting 10 threes in the win.
“The three point shooting did help,” Burke said. “We were hitting everything today, and that always helps.”
For the Rams, the early threes, and early lead, made the rest of the game easier.
“It’s always a good feeling to come out and I think we hit six or seven threes in a row to get going,” Fuhrey said. “When the offense is flowing like that it opens the floor up. It allows the bigger guys like Mitch (Burke) and Matt (Brown) room to get inside and it gives Abe (Bennett) and Grady (Cobb) free range to shoot from anywhere. It’s good for our offense.”
Abram Bennett started the early barrage, hitting two first quarter threes, three in the first half, and four in the game.
For Bennett, who has struggled at times shooting this year, it was a big game in a big spot.
“He has had a great sophomore year from what we anticipated,” Keyes said. “But, he got off to a great start and he went through a little shooting slump. I don’t know if it was mental, or shots not going in. He plays great defense, but he played really well and he’s gotten better going to the rim and that helps. I am really proud of the way he played.”
Brown and Cobb both added first quarter threes and each added another three in the second quarter, while Brown had two more in the third quarter.
The early threes had Wyalusing ahead the whole game, and they led 45-32 after three quarters and had a double-digit lead with five minutes left in the game. However, Millersburg fought back and got within a point with under two minutes to go, before Wyalusing came away with the win.
“It definitely helps,” Keyes said of playing with the lead. “We have been in both situations this year. We have played with a lead, we have some experience doing that. I kept telling the kids to keep playing, same game plan. We thought when we got them out of the zone they would struggle to keep us in front in their man to man defense. We were able to get to the rim, we weren’t able to get to the rim as well as I hoped in the fourth quarter and it tightened back up and they started making some shots.”
With the lead down to one, the Rams did enough at the free throw line to seal the win. Burke went 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter from the line and Fuhrey was 2-for-4 to seal it.
While the Rams aren’t a great free throw shooting team, Keyes believes they usually seem to find a way to make the big ones.
“We are a weird team,” he said. “As good of shooters as we have, we haven’t been a great free throw shooting team all year. We seem to do just enough a lot of nights. We let them creep back in it. Give them credit, in the second half they played hard and then just enough. We got to the rim just enough with Mitchell and he got to the foul line and Shane got 2 of 4 there and that sealed it.”
For the Wyalusing players it is special to show people what the Rams can do in basketball.
“It’s really cool to see,” Fuhrey said. “Just for the community, we are always thought of as a wrestling town. It’s nice to get basketball back on the map and it’s nice to get us out there and have the fan base and have the community involved.”
“It shows there is potential,” Burke said. “We aren’t just a wrestling school, we have more than wrestling.”
Having the game in Towanda, in front of a big Wyalusing student section, made the win even more special for the players.
“It was huge,” Fuhrey said. “We played a closer state game than for the district title. It was nice to have our fan base show up, even with wrestling states going on.”
Brown led the Rams with 16 points and Bennett had 14. Cobb had 12 in the win, Burke had nine and Fuhrey finished with five points.
Burke had nine rebounds and two assists and Brown had nine boards and two steals. Fuhrey had two assists and three rebounds.
Christian Bingaman had 17 points to lead Millersburg.
Wyalusing will take on Math, Civics and Sciences on Saturday. MCS beat Schuylkill Haven 97-55 on Saturday as Nisine Poplar, a junior with multiple Division I offers, tied the school record with 47 points.
“We are going to go down there, make some plays and hopefully compete a little bit,” Keyes said. “It’s another neutral site game in the state playoffs. It’s our first state playoff win in 17 years. It’s all positive. It’s nice to see a public school in the first round. It would be nice to see public schools the whole way through, but I’m not sure when we will get there.”
