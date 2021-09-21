TOWANDA — The Athens boys and Wyalusing girls cross country teams both earned sweeps in a tri-meet at Towanda on Tuesday.
The Wyalusing girls beat Athens 27-29 and took down Towanda by a 20-35 count. The Athens girls picked up a 24-31 win over Towanda.
In the boys meet, Athens earned a 25-33 win over Wyalusing and beat Towanda 19-40. Wyalusing took down Towanda by a score of 25-30.
While Wyalusing won the girls team race, it was Athens taking home the top two spots on Tuesday. Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson crossed the line at the same time to earn first-place honors. The sisters both came home in 22 minutes and 40 seconds.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe was third in 23:24 and Laina Beebe was fourth with a time of 24:41.
Towanda’s Marisa Wise finished fifth in 25:22, while Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin was sixth in 26:24 and Athens’ Thea Bentley came home in seventh in 26:34.
Wyalusing’s Maddison Patton (26:53), Towanda’s Taylor Brennan (27:45) and Madison Nonemacker (27:56) rounded out the top 10.
For Wyalusing, Kira Allen was 11th and Faith Laudermilch finished in 15th.
Athens had Cailyn Conklin in 12th place and Emily Henderson came home in 16th.
Towanda’s Jordyn Radney finished in 13th place with teammate Dixie Brown in 14th, Zoie Lamphere in 17th and Noelle Rogers in 18th.
On the boys’ side of things, Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch crossed the line in 18:14 to take home the win.
Athens’ Matthew Gorsline came home in second place with a time of 19:17 and teammate Ethan Denlinger finished third in 19:31.
Wyalusing’s Elezar Laudermilch was fourth in 19:47, while Towanda’s Eric McGee was fifth in 20:01 and Athens’ Ethan Hicks finished sixth with a time of 20:03.
The rest of the top 10 featured Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clouser (20:19) in seventh, Athens’ Carter Lewis (20:46) in eighth, Towanda’s Luke Tavani (21:01) in ninth and Athens’ Izaak Hobday (21:26) in 10th.
Athens also got a 15th place finish from Nate Prickett.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock finished in 14th place and Trennan Tewksbury was 17th.
Towanda’s Nate Spencer was 12th, while Wyatt Stranger came home in 16th and Daniel Storrs finished in 18th place.
Wyalusing is scheduled to run in the PIAA Foundation Invitational on Saturday. Athens is set to host North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro next Tuesday, while Towanda will visit Cowanesque Valley that day.
