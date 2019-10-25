BLOOMSBURG — The Wyalusing Rams and Troy Trojans met multiple times this season in girls’ cross country.
Each time the teams met, the result was the same.
The two teams would be as close as could be, but in the end it was Troy that came out on top.
While they had not been able to beat Troy this year, the Rams knew they were close.
On Thursday they got one more shot at the Trojans, this time in the biggest showdown of the year, at the District 4 Championships, and this time it was the Rams that came out on top.
Wyalusing won the District 4 title with 55 points, with Troy finishing second at 64.
“I’m beyond excited, this is one of the best feelings I have ever felt,” Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown said.
For the Rams, the other match-ups all were leading up to this big showdown.
“That was our goal all season,” Brown said. “We knew this was the day that mattered. None of the NTL’s, yes, we wanted to beat them, but we knew this was the day we really wanted.”
At the NTL meet it was a difference of three points between the two teams, and the Rams knew that every spot, every point would matter on Thursday.
“At NTL’s it literally came down to milliseconds, so we knew it was there,” Brown said.
“Just seeing the difference between three points at NTL’s, we knew how important it was,” Wyalusing’s Madison Patton said.
Brown was the top Rams runner, finishing fourth overall in 21:35. Sydney Taylor led Troy with a sixth-place finish in 21:40. While it was Brown leading the Rams’ contingent, it was Patton who may have had the biggest performance of the day.
The Rams’ fourth finisher took 187th, finishing ahead of Troy’s pack of their third through sixth runners, who took 20th through 23rd.
“Coach kept telling me (stay ahead of) 3-4-5, and we make it, I was really determined from that,” Patton said.
The Rams sophomore saw the Trojans pack running together, and she knew she had to stay in front of them.
“Just seeing them in the pack, usually they run in a pack, their 3-4-5 runners, so just seeing them there, knowing I had to pass them,” Patton said.
The Rams runners know how crucial ever runner on the team can be.
“It matters a lot, they help seal beating their pack,” Patton said.
Running up front, Brown knew that Taylor was right behind her, but she also knew her teammates would do what she had to do behind her.
“I was a little nervous, because I knew Syd was right there,” Brown said. “I could hear her coaches talking to her in the race, but I did have confidence in my team. Our goal today, we were going to run for each other and no matter what we weren’t going to give up.”
While there were nerves during the race, there were also a lot of nerves after the race as both teams waited to see the final results.
“We were anxious,” Patton said.
“It was just as nerve-wracking as the start, definitely,” Brown said.
The day wrapped up for the Rams with the boys also winning the District 4 title.
It is the first time in school history both the Wyalusing boys and girls are district champions. It’s also just the second time the two teams both made states in the same year, in 1999 the boys won the title and the girls were second.
“It’s a dream come true,” Brown said. “We will never forget it.”
“I am honestly really excited,” Patton said. “I never thought I would be going to states.”
Kayla Beebe was the second Rams runner, finishing eighth in 21:55. Carina Beebe was 12th in 22:21 and Seirra Allen was 24th in 23:20 to round out the Rams top five.
