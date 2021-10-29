BLOOMSBURG — Both the Wyalusing girls and boys cross country teams will travel to Hershey for PIAA Championships next weekend.
The girls team captured its third straight District IV Class A title with 42 points as all five scoring runners finished in the top 25.
Kayla Beebe finished fifth overall with a time of 21 minutes, 38 seconds.
Laina Beebe was next for the Lady Rams in 11th place with a time of 22:39. Two spots behind her in 13th was Kassandra Kerin, who clocked a 23:09.
Maddison Patton came in 19th with a 23:51 and Kira Allen finished 23rd in 24:08.
“I can’t say enough about how hard they have worked — not just in the season, but during the summer — to get to this spot. They never gave up. They kept working hard,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “I could tell with the workouts we were hitting after NTL (Championships) that they were primed and ready to go.”
The Wyalusing boys team came in second with 64 points to qualify for States.
Zion Laudermilch led the way for the Rams, finishing second with a time of 16:43, just three seconds behind Hughesville’s Morgan Gavitt.
“We knew in the preview that he was going to be the biggest individual. He was sick in the beginning of the season when he first raced (Gavitt). He’s come around, and with the workouts and with the training he’s been doing, we knew he was primed for it,” Schools said. “It was like a heavyweight matchup. One would make a move and the other would make a move and they kept on doing that. It was exciting to watch.”
Elezer Laudermilch was Wylausing’s second finisher and 13th overall with a time of 18:48, followed by Jeremy Clauser in 14th with an 18:54.
Landen Kaufman (19:12) and Trennan Tewksbury (19:52) rounded out the top five for the Rams.
The Northeast Bradford girls team finished second in Class A to become the third NTL team to earn a bid to states.
Gracelyn Laudermilch ran a 21:31 and was NEB’s top finisher in fourth overall.
Lila Hughes finished eighth in 22:10, and Melanie Shumway was ninth in 22:16.
Amelia Kapr’s 23:21 was good for 16th place, and Cora Franklin finished 38th with a time of 25:58.
The NEB boys finished third in Class A as a team. Creed Dewing finished fifth in 17:31 and Ryan Jones was 18th in 19:04 to qualify for states.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks finished second overall with a time of 21:07 to earn a trip to states.
Troy will also send two members of the boys team to Hershey. Lance Heasley finished 17th in 19:03 and Seth Seymour ran a 19:09 to qualify.
Three Towanda runners will run at states as well.
Taylor Brennan placed 15th in the girls race with a time of 23:16, and Nate Spencer (17th, 19:03) and Eric McGee (19th, 19:06) qualified for the boys.
Canton’s Michael Skipper just missed out on a trip to states. He finished 22nd with a time of 19:25.
Emmie Tymeson was in a similar spot for the Canton girls, finishing 22nd in 24:06 to just miss the cut.
Emma and Sara Bronson have led the pack for the Athens girls team all season.
Both set a goal to qualify for PIAA Championships, and achieved that goal on Thursday.
Sara ran a time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds to finish ninth in the Class AA girls race, and Emma ran a 20:50 to finish 14th.
“This has been my goal for the season, and it’s really nice. It paid off,” Sara said. “I’ve been working hard all season with amazing teammates and great coaches, so it feels really good. I’m super excited for next Saturday, and I hope I do well.”
Emma shared a similar sentiment.
“It’s super exciting. At the beginning of the season, my goal was to qualify for states and I did, so it’s awesome,” she said. “Having a goal set and having something to work for really helps you work hard to achieve it.”
The Bronson sisters will be joined in Hershey by Matt Gorsline, who clocked a 17:26 to finish 12th in the Class AA boys race.
“It feels great. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do and finally got to succeed in doing it,” Gorsline said. “I’ve been working hard all year and getting better with the races. It definitely helped to have invitationals this year, unlike last year. I was able to prepare better for this.”
The other scorers for the Athens girls were Thea Bentley, who finished 58th in 24:49, Emily Henderson (71st, 26:24) and Kailyn Conklin (74th, 27:02).
Ethan Denlinger was the second Athens boy to cross the finish line, doing so in 17:38 to finish 20th, just shy of qualifying for states.
Kyle Anthony (28th, 18:20), Izaak Hobday (45th, 19:34) and Nate Prickett (46th, 19:39) rounded out the top five for the Athens boys.
In the Class A race, Braylon Dekay was the lone representative for the Sayre boys. He places 56th with a time of 23:28.
Corey Ault led the Sayre girls, finishing 44th in 26:58. Rose Shikanga ran a 27:26 to finish 49th and Deborah Shikanga placed 57th with a time of 30:30.
PIAA Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
