WELLSBORO — Wyalusing wanted to be tested before the NTL and district championship meets, and Wellsboro gave them that test. Ultimately, it came down to a strong performance by the Beebe sisters and a sprint to the finish as Wyalusing beat Wellsboro 26-29 and captured the NTL Small School Championship.
Madeline Gage (22:38) from Wellsboro was expected to win the meet, and she did, but the team scores would really come down to the next few spots.
That’s where Wyalusing made their money as Kayla (23:07) and Carina Beebe (23:18) came in second and third. Ram Madison Patton (25:22) edged Wellsboro’s Aislinn Hoose (25:23) for 10th by a second after securing a pass in the home stretch.
Those are the little things that help a team get to the state meet, something Wyalusing is looking to do.
Also for the Rams Catherine Brown (24:03) was fifth and Sierra Allen (25:13) took ninth.
Wellsboro took sixth through eighth with Madeline Bryant (24:16), Julia DeCamp (24:37) and Kylie Butler (24:50).
Wyalusing swept the NTL small school championships for boys and girls, something Coach Jim Schools had been looking forward to.
“It’s a goal we set in preseason for the boys and the girls to win the NTL and they accomplished it,” he stated.
“We worked hard over the summer,” remarked Kayla Beebe after the race, a sentiment also echoed by her coach. Having a great boys team to help cheer them on doesn’t hurt either, according to her sister Carina.
Athens also competed in the race, albeit with not enough competitors to score as a team. Emma Bronson (23:24) was their top finisher in 4th place overall.
Athens went 1-2 in the girls’ junior high race with Sara Bronson (12:58) and Thea Bentley (13:24).
Wellsboro’s Cailyn Conklin (13:28) was third followed by Athens’ Janae Harkins (13:30) and Emily Henderson (13:50).
Athens beat both teams 15-50, who were incomplete.
