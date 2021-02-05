WYALUSING — The host Rams turned up the defense, and in the process shook up the NTL standings.
Athens entered the game tied with Towanda with a perfect league record and had one more win in the league than the Black Knights.
The Rams handed Athens a 31-28 loss to drop the Wildcats to 7-1 in the NTL standings.
Towanda is now 7-0 in the league, with Wyalusing improving to 6-2 in the NTL standings and 4-0 in Division I games.
“It honestly felt amazing,” Wyalusing’s Callie Bennett said. “We worked as a team and came in with the mindset that we could compete with them. We never let up and I’m proud of my team for putting their heart on the court tonight.”
The two teams were tied at 19 at the half, after Wyalusing outscored Athens 12-7 in the opening quarter and Athens returned the favor outscoring the hosts 12-7 in the second quarter.
Wyalusing held Athens to two third-quarter points and nine second-half points in the win.
Madison Putnam led Wyalusing with 11 points and Bennett had eight points in the win.
Catherine Brown had six points and Layla Botts had four in the win, while Hailey Jayne added two points.
Brown had nine rebounds and two steals and Putnam had eight rebounds, while Jayne had three steals.
For the Rams it was a sign all their hard work was paying off.
“Honestly it felt awesome to come together and have a great win like that considering that we haven’t practiced since last Friday,” Jayne said. “Athens is a great team, they are coached very well so we all knew that it was going to be a tough game. I’m so proud of my team. Every single one of them fought till the very end and put in a fantastic effort.”
The early baskets by Putnam helped spark the Rams offense in the win.
“I give a lot of credit to Madison for her strong offensive game in the first half to give us a lot of buckets,” Jayne said. “I’m just very impressed with the way our team played and the enthusiasm that was brought into the game. Hopefully this will be a confidence booster because Athens is a great team. This was a huge win for us and hopefully we can keep on winning.”
The Rams held Athens stars Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik to 12 points each. Miller became the seventh player in school history to go over 1,000 career points last week, and a week ago Macik averaged 24 points a game for the week, and she led the NTL in scoring entering the game.
Megan Collins and Karlee Bartlow each had two points for Athens.
Miller made five of her eight shots in the game, but the Rams defense limited her shot attempts in the victory.
“We did really good and we’ve been practicing a lot on our defense,” Putnam said. “Beating Athens was amazing and it was a big win for us this year because we practiced hard to earn the win.”
A lot of the defensive effort was by Putnam inside.
Miller had four boards, three assists and two steals and Hannah Blackman had eight rebounds and two steals.
Rachel Stephens had eight rebounds and Macik had five boards, while Collins had four rebounds.
For Wyalusing it was big to see they could play with anyone in the NTL.
“I think it’s a great feeling knowing how we can truly compete with anyone in the league,” Botts said. “I think this was a huge win and shows that we can truly do anything as long as we work together and believe in one another.”
For the Rams this game was big as the team faces some tough games down the stretch.
“We knew all season that Athens would be a challenge,” Brown said. “It was a huge confidence boost for our team to come out with a win tonight. We finally fell into a rhythm as a team and it felt great.
“The rest of our schedule is pretty tough, so the win tonight reassured us that we can compete with anyone in the league. It was a great game, there was a lot of emotion from both sides and that made the game even better to play in.”
Towanda 48, Wellsboro 29
Towanda led 22-14 at the half and 34-23 after three, before pulling away with a 14-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Paige Manchester led Towanda with 18 points and five boards, five assists and five steals.
Porschia Bennett had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals and Erin Barrett had nine points and six rebounds with four steals.
Kenadie Packard had four points and five rebounds and Ally Hurley had three points, while Amanda Horton had two points and Saige Greenland had four rebounds.
The Hornets got 10 points from Bailey Morse and six from Sarah Mosher in the game.
Emma Coolidge had five points and Rylie Boyce finished with four.
Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett each had two points in the game.
NP-Mansfield 27, Troy 26
Sarah Spohn hit a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give the Tigers the win.
Makena Matthews tied the game with a three, before Spohn was fouled and won it by going 1-for-2 from the line.
The Tigers outscored the Trojans 11-7 in the first quarter and held on for the victory.
Peyton Chapel led NP-Mansfield with 12 points and Spohn had seven points in the win.
Grace Farrer had five points and Ashley Brubaker had two points, while Ella Farrer had one point for the Tigers.
Chapel had six rebounds and two blocks and Spohn had three steals and four boards, and Ella Farrer had three steals and three assists.
Sydney Taylor led Troy with nine points and Matthews had eight points.
Hannah Zimmerman finished with five points and Rachel Kingsley had four points in the game.
Kingsley had 11 boards and Taylor had eight rebounds, eight steals and two assists.
Troy won the JV game 39-23 with Kingsley netting 15 and Katie Lackey had 12 in the win.
Troy hosts NP-Liberty on Saturday.
Williamson 43, CV 35
The Warriors got 18 points from Lena Lewis in the victory.
Taylor Rae Jones had nine points and Addie Schmitt finished with seven points.
Lateisha Peterson had four points and Abigail Root and Emma Meisner had two points, while Kayla Burrows finished with one point.
CV was led by Abby Ackley with 15 points and Paisley Nudd had 10 points.
Renee Abbot had six points and Kyra Daley and Makenzie Surine had two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.