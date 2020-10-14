TOWANDA — The Troy girls cross country team had won 40 straight in the NTL, but they knew that Tuesday would be their toughest test yet.
After a month without running due to a Covid shutdown, the Trojans faced the defending district champion Wyalusing Rams.
Wyalusing ended the Trojans win streak with a 25-30 win.
Wyalusing girls beat Towanda 17-41 and Troy beat Towanda 19-42.
Towanda, Wyalusing and Troy all beat Sullivan County 15-50.
For the boys Wyalusing beat Towanda 17-40 and Troy beat Towanda 24-32. Towanda beat Sullivan County 16-41 and Wyalusing beat Troy 21-36, while Wyalusing beat Sullivan 15-49, while Troy beat Sullivan 15-44.
Kayla Beebe and Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing each won the races, with course record times.
Beebe won for the girls in 23:35, followed by Troy’s Lilly Moore (24:00) and Julia Colton (24:14) and Wyalusing’s Ciara Allen (24:28) and Catherine Brown (24:53). Eliza Fowler was the top Towanda girl in 24:07 in sixth. Sullivan County’s Paige Burke was the top Griffins runner in 12th in 27:36.
Laudermilch won for the boys in 17:56, followed by teammate Justin Hiduk (18:12) and Owen Williams of Troy (19:31). Eleazar Laudermilch of Wyalusing was fourth in 20:01, followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour (20:26).
Jayden Wise was the top Towanda runner in 21:07 and Sullivan’s Brenson Charles was the top Griffins runner in 16th in 23:09.
BOYS: Athens 15, NEB 48; Athens 15, NP-Mansfield 50; Athens 15, Wellsboro 50; NEB 15, Wellsboro 50
GIRLS: NEB 15, Athens 50; Wellsboro 50, Athens 50; NP-Mansfield 15, Athens 50; Wellsboro 22, NEB 35; NP-Mansfield 20, NEB 41; Wellsboro 26, NP-Mansfield 30
The Wildcats capped a 10-0 season to win their second straight NTL large-school crown.
Athens finishes the regular season with a 10-0 mark.
Noah Shedden won things for NP-Mansfield in 17:20, before Athens took the next five spots. Athens had Connor Dahl (17:48), Kyle Anthony (17:57), Matt Gorsline (18:21), Justin Lynch (19:20) and Ethan Dennlinger (19:43). Norman Strauss was seventh as the top NEB runner in 19:47 and Aiden Fletcher was the top Hornet in 19:58 taking eighth.
NEB’s Melanie Shumway won the girls race in 21:27 with Emma Bronson of Athens second in 21:52. Thea Bently took third for Athens in 23:36, followed by Wellsboro’s Havah Simcox (23:40) and Madeline Bryant (23:52). Grace Farrer was the top NP-Mansfield runner in seventh in 25:10.
BOYS: Canton 15 Sayre 50; CV 15, Sayre 50; CV 25, Canton 28
GIRLS: Canton 27, CV 28; Canton 15, Sayre 50; CV 15, Sayre 50
CV’s Seth Neal won in 18:08, followed by Canton’s Michael Skipper in 19:48. CV’s Nathaniel Welch was third in 19:58, followed by Canton’s Isaac Landis (20:42) and Hunter Ostrander (20:58). Sayre’s Nathan Romano was the Redskins top runner in seventh in 21:58.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won the girls race in 22:32, followed by Canton’s Sara Saar (23:32). CV’s McKenna Cary was third in 23:50, followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts (24:01) and CV’s Ali Bieser (25:51).
VOLLEYBALL
Wyalusing 3, CV 2
25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-5
The Rams got five aces and 11 assists from Imogen Herbert and Emilee Otis had 10 assists and three aces.
Canton 3, Troy 0
25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Aislyn Williams had 13 points, 13 digs, two aces and an assist for Canton and Carmya Martell had 20 assists, eight points, two aces, 13 digs and three kills as the Warriors returned with a win.
NP-Liberty 3, NEB 0
25-23, 25-22, 25-16
The defending state runner-ups handed the Panthers their first loss of the year.
Chloe Baker had 13 digs, seven kills, four points and an ace in the match for the Panthers and Juliana Susanj had 11 assists, six digs, seven kills and three points.
Athens 3, Wellsboro 0
18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 11-25, 15-11
Leah Liechty had a career night with 26 kills and Kayleigh Miller had 43 assists, 12 digs and three aces for the Wildcats.
Taylor Field had 26 digs and Kylie Jayne had 10 kills, while Jenny Ryan had 11 kills.
