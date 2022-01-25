WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro girls basketball team knew they had to have a win. While the Hornets sit in 7th in the district standings, firmly in the field of eight, school district policy at Wellsboro is that a team must have a .500 record to enter playoffs.
The Hornets got the win they needed, beating a shorthanded Wyalusing team 41-22 Monday evening at the Hornets’ Nest.
WIth the win, Wellsboro moves back to .500 at 6-6.
“We knew we had to get this game night and I knew Wyalusing wasn’t going to be easy. They are very physical and strong, a typical Wyalusing team,” Wellsboro coach John Davis said. “I told the ladies, you only have to have five kids on the court to win a basketball game. Even shorthanded they were tough.”
Wellsboro got out to a quick start and after a basket by Emma Brandenburg, a three by Maddie Mascho and a jumper by Paige Logsdon they led 7-0 three minutes in before a Marissa Johnson foul shot got Wyalusing on the board with just over four minutes remaining in the period.
Hornet leading scorer Emma Coolidge converted a bucket and the ensuing foul shot to put Wellsboro up 10-1 before a pair of free throws by Layla Botts made it 10-3. Mascho added the final point of the frame on a foul shot to make it 11-3 after one.
An Ella Posada layup was followed by an Olivia Leichliter basket to open up the second frame, before Leichliter made another nice move to add two more and bring Wyalusing within six at 13-7.
Coolidge would put her stamp on the game, though. The versatile guard drove for a layup, then made two foul shots and followed that up with a deep three to give Wellsboro a 20-12 lead.
“I have been really working on my threes a lot because I know I have the strength to make them,” Coolidge said. “It’s really nice (to get going scoring early) because it gets everybody hype and we need to play with energy.”
Wyalusing would rally at the end of the first half as Chloe Bennett hit a three of her own to close the gap to 20-15 and give Wyalusing some life going into halftime.
Wellsboro would play stifling defense in the second half, allowing Wyalusing only seven more points. Coolidge set the tone for the Hornets in the second half as she had their first five points of the quarter on a layup and three to put Wellsboro up 25-15 before a steal and layup by Botts and a foul shot by Bryn Zionkowski cut it to 25-18.
That’s as close as the Rams got the rest of the night, though, as foul shots by Chloe Brandenbeurg, Mascho, and Emily Morris put Wellsboro up 28-18 heading to the fourth.
To start the final quarter, freshman center Paige Logsdon showed off her enormous potential when she made a lefty hook shot from about eight feet out to put Wellsboro up 30-18. Logsdon had six points in the fourth quarter, and she and fellow freshman Chloe Brandenburg combined for 10 Hornet points in the frame.
Logsdon is developing quickly, and the six-footer is a player NTL teams will have to worry about for years to come.
“As I practice more (the post moves) become muscle memory,” Logsdon said. “I just stop thinking about it. It’s a mindset thing.”
Wyalusing just couldn’t muster much offense in the fourth quarter as two baskets by Leichliter were all they got on the board to bring the final score to 41-22.
“I’m really proud of them for the effort that they give every single night when they come out,” Wyalusing coach Ricky Lindblad said.
For Wyalusing, Leichliter had 11, Bennet had five, Botts had four, Johnson had one and Zionkowski also had one.
For Wellsboro, Coolidge had 16, Logsdon had 10, Chloe Brandenburg had five, Mascho had five, Posada had two, Emma Brandenburg had two and Morris had one.
