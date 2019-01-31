The Wyalusing girls topped Troy in NTL action 52-33 on Wednesday.
Callie Bennett had 22 points and Madison Putnam had 10 points in the win.
Daphne Fassett had nine points and Catherine Brown had four points.
Hailey Jayne had three points and Hanah Chamberlin and Emily Champluvier had two points each.
Roxanne Kingsley had 14 points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist and Katherine Polakowski had eight points, 11 boards and a steal.
Emilie Cole had three points, eight boards, three assists and two steals and Marissa Bulkley had three points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
Hannah Zimmerman had three points and Morgan Harkness had two points and two rebounds.
Hannah Houseknecht had two rebounds, an assist and two steals and Allison Beers had two rebounds.
Wyalusing won the JV game 52-33.
Troy is at Wellsboro on Feb. 6.
