WYALUSING — The host Rams shook up the NTL standings with a 2-1 win over an Athens team that has won eight straight league titles.
“Athens has been the premier program in the NTL so anytime you get a win over them, it is huge,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “Our last game against them we lost 1-0, but that showed our girls that if we play well, we can compete with anyone in our league.
“Coach Alvarez adjusted our lineup somewhat and that seemed to really help. Alexis (Capone) and Marissa (Johnson) getting goals and our defense played outstanding, in particular Callie (Bennett) and Layla (Botts), who were marking a couple of their threats. It was just a great all-around effort by the girls.”
Capone scored and Johnson converted a penalty kick as Wyalusing went up 2-0.
Hannah Blackman scored for Athens off an Emma Roe assist to get it to 2-1, but that’s as close as the game got.
Capone scored at 22:14 of the first half as it was 1-0 at the half and Johnson scored at 21:31 of the second half.
Just seconds after Wyalusing went up 2-0, the Wildcats got on the board.
Athens outshot the Rams, but Pearl O’Connor was big in net with 20 saves.
Athens had five corner kicks and Wyalsuing had two.
Abbie Champion finished with four saves in goal.
“It honestly feels amazing,” Wyalusing senior midfielder Hailey Jayne said. “I knew coming in it was going to be a really tough game and I just knew that we all had to play our hearts out.
“Athens is a great team and it feels good to finally beat them after all of these years. Our team played the best game we’ve ever played, good passing, ball control, and just an all-around great game. WE controlled the game and set a precedent. We can compete with anyone we want to. It was just an amazing feeling and I’m so unbelievably proud of my team.”
Athens entered the game on top of the NTL standings with no losses, and one tie. Wellsboro had one loss and a tie, and Troy, who had been shut down for a while, had one loss on the season.
Towanda 3, Williamson 0
Olivia Sparbanie had a pair of goals and Sailor George added a goal and an assist in Towanda’s win in their pink game.
Towanda had 14 shots and seven corner kicks and Erin Barrett finished with two saves in goal.
Williamson had two shots and one corner kick and Abby Ackley had five saves in net.
Sullivan County 8, NEB 4
Bethany Beinlich had five goals for Sullivan County and Kaelyn Wettlaufer, Kassidy Beinlich and Sophie Springman added goals in the win.
Chloe Burke and Bethany Beinlich each had two assists and Kassidy Beinlich had an assist.
The Panthers got two goals and an assist from Kelsie Cowles and Melanie Shumway had two goals.
Keirra Thoman had two assists and Kayleigh Thoman added an assist in the game.
Sullivan County had 24 shots and six corners and NEB had 13 shots and five corners.
Ciana Frisbie had 17 saves for NEB
