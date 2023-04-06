WYALUSING — Wyalusing and Troy took home the top spots in a quad meet on Thursday.

Wyalusing’s girls topped the field with 95 points, followed by Troy with 39, Mansfield with 31 and Sayre with 30. In boys action, Troy took first with 92 points beating Wyalusing with 57, Mansfield had 39 and shorthanded Sayre finished with 7.