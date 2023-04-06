WYALUSING — Wyalusing and Troy took home the top spots in a quad meet on Thursday.
Wyalusing’s girls topped the field with 95 points, followed by Troy with 39, Mansfield with 31 and Sayre with 30. In boys action, Troy took first with 92 points beating Wyalusing with 57, Mansfield had 39 and shorthanded Sayre finished with 7.
In the girls meet, Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 100 and 200 meters, while Troy’s Caelyn Pine won the 400.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She also won the javelin throw.
Katie Lackey won the 800 meter for the Trojans. Her teammate, Alyssa Parks won the mile 1,600 run.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe placed first in the 3,200 run.
Also for the Lady Rams, Hannah Ely took first in the high jump. Sayre’s Kait Sutton claimed the top spot in both the long jump and triple jump, while Adeline Sutton won the discus throw for the Rams.
Priscilla Newton won the pole vault for Wyalusing.
Wyalusing completed a clean sweep in the girls relays, winning the 400, 1,600 and 3,200.
On the boys side, Troy’s Colin Loveland placed first in the 100 meters, long jump and triple jump.
Blake Shedden won the 110 hurdles for the Trojans, and teammates Austin Smith and Jacob Hinman won the 300 hurdles and 400 sprint, respectively. Hinman also won the pole vault.
Wyalusing’s Dylan Johns won the boys 200 sprint. Brody Fuhrey collected a win for the Rams in the 1,600 run.
Troy’s Brody Campbell won the 3,200 run.
Dylan Johns won the high jump for the Rams.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the discus throw and the shot put.
In the boys relays, Troy took first in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.