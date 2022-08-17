Wyalusing golf eager to get on the course

WYALUSING — As the Wyalusing golf team gears up for the 2022 season, things are going about as well as they can, according to coach Brent Keyes.
“Things have been going great,” Keyes said. “Our numbers are up. We’ve had a great week of practice.”
The Rams have 14 total boys on the roster this season, including a core group of returning starters.
“We have four returning starters, and they’ve all played a lot this summer. They’ve improved a lot with their experience over the last couple years,” Keyes said. “We’re really excited about that group.”
Keyes added that he also sees potential in the new players.
“We have a really exciting group of newcomers, as well,” he said. “We have 14 total boy golfers, and there’s a varying ability level there, but they have all shown the ability to hit the ball and they’ve all been very coachable. I’m really excited about our group as a whole.”
With a healthy mix of youth and experience, Keyes and his team are looking to be competitive in the Northern Tier League this season.
“Our goal is to be really competitive in the NTL league matches each and every night. If we play to the best of our ability, we’ll have a chance to compete with anybody in the league,” Keyes said. “Certainly, we’ll have to play well. There’s a lot of really strong golf programs in the league. We’re really looking to just be competitive in the league.”
Aside from the team goals, expectations are also high for the veteran players, who have their eyes on the postseason.
“For some of the individuals, I think they’ve reached a place where they can set some higher goals for themselves,” he said. “We’re looking to hopefully get multiple kids to the second day of district. And who knows, if they play well, I think it would be a really special thing for the program if we get a couple golfers out to states this year.”
While the NTL season officially kicks off today with a match at Sayre, the Rams have already had a taste of competition.
“We got started last Friday with the Jerry Smith Invitational at Towanda, I was really happy with our scores,” Keyes said. “We’re really just looking to build off that and get our kids playing a lot early on in the season and see what we can do as the league season heats up.”
Keyes noted the importance of not losing sight of the team’s goals, and said if they stay on track, good things will happen.
“I said at the first practice that the start of the school year is a new beginning for everyone and it’s an important time in their lives,” he said. “We have the opportunity to accomplish something special as a program this fall, so let’s not take it for granted. Let’s work as hard as we can. We’re excited to get to work and hopefully we reach our goals this season.”
