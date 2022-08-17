Wyalusing golf eager to get on the course

Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey watches a putt roll into the cup at the Jerry Smith Invitational last Friday.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

WYALUSING — As the Wyalusing golf team gears up for the 2022 season, things are going about as well as they can, according to coach Brent Keyes.

“Things have been going great,” Keyes said. “Our numbers are up. We’ve had a great week of practice.”