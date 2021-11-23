Former Wyalusing wrestling standout Creighton Edsell is off to an impressive start for the powerhouse Penn State wrestling squad this season.
Starting at 165 pounds for the Nittany Lions, Edsell is 3-0 on the year after earning a 4-3 win over Army’s Christian Hunt in Penn State’s home opener at Rec Hall last Thursday.
His strong start to the season has not gone unnoticed as the former PIAA state champion from Wyalusing is now ranked No. 32 in the nation at 165 pounds.
In his first match of the season, Edsell earned an 11-3 major decision over Sacred Heart’s Scott Jarosz on Saturday, Nov. 13. Later that night, Edsell picked up a 7-3 decision over Oregon State’s Matthew Olguin.
Edsell and the No. 2 Nitany Lions (3-0) will return to the mat on Friday, Dec. 3 when they visit the University of Pennsylvania.
Courtney improves to 3-0
Athens grad Brian Courtney is also off to a strong start this year as he is 3-0 for the Virginia Cavaliers.
Courtney, a two-time state champ at Athens, took down Campbell’s Domenic Zaccone by a 14-3 major decision on Saturday.
Despite the win from Courtney, Virginia dropped the dual by a 21-15 count.
Courtney, who qualified for nationals last year at 141, is now ranked 15th in the country at 133 pounds.
Winters, Lamb win titles at NYS
Collegiate Championship
Athens grad Kaidon Winters and Tioga grad Austin Lamb both won titles for Rochester Institute of Technology at the NYS Collegiate Championship over the weekend.
Winters, who was fifth at Division III nationals two years ago, went 4-0 on the day at 157 pounds and took down Cortland State’s Chandler Merwin with a pin in 6 minutes, 10 seconds in the final.
Lamb captured the 165-pound championship for RIT. The Tioga grad won the final by medical forfeit over Ithaca’s Jackson Gray. Along the way, Lamb scored a 33-second pin over Steven Gazillo of Cortland State.
Earlier this season, Athens grad Chris Horton came home from the Ohio Intercollegiate Open with a championship at 141 pounds. The former Wildcat beat Notre Dame’s Matthew Kaufman by a 7-3 decision in the final.
Burkhart falls in Pitt dual
Athens grad and Lehigh senior AJ Burkhart dropped a decision in the Mountain Hawk’s win over Pitt on Sunday.
Burkhart, who starts at 184 pounds for Lehigh, dropped a 5-2 decision to Pitt’s Gregg Harvey.
The former New York state champ and PIAA placewinner is now 2-4 on the season, including a 1-2 record in duals. Burkhart also went 1-2 at the Journeymen Classic, including an 8-6 decision over Penn’s Neil Antrassian.
