The more things change, the more they stay the same for Wyalusing grad Kevin Heeman.
He’s no longer a high school runner, as he prepares for his first season with the Mansfield cross country team.
However, the team feels a lot like it did in high school.
“A lot different than how it was in high school,” he said. “Same kind of team atmosphere, same amount of guys so that hasn’t changed a lot. But, just the atmosphere, running in college, it’s a little different, but so far I’m liking it.”
While things are a lot different, being on a team, with runners that can push him, feels pretty familiar for Heeman.
“It does feel a little similar, and I like that a lot,” he said.
One of the top returners on the team is senior Quincy Amabile, and he’s excited to see what the team can do this year.
“Definitely excited,” Amabile said. “I think the team looks great, so I’m excited to have a great team this year. It’s great to have a group of guys to run with all the time.
“I love having good teammates to run with. The group as a whole is running great. Every guy is running better than we have in the past so we are trying to get faster as a whole. It makes it easier running in a group than all by yourself.”
The freshmen have already been turning to Amabile to ask for some advice.
“I think I have drove them a little nuts with all my questions,” Heeman said. “I just want to get as much information as we can to be prepared.”
For Heeman his last season in high school, track in the spring, he wasn’t healthy early on, but he starts this cross country season ready to go.
“The knee has been feeling great, being able to come into the season fresh feels good,” he said.
The Mountaineers have already held their The Tour De Mountaineer, which was capped off by the Colton Point Time Trial.
For Heeman, the Colton Point run was something he had been thinking about.
“It’s on my mind quite a bit,” he said. “Little nerve-racking.”
Amabile won the Colton Point run, the sixth best time by a MU runner in 25:11, while Heeman broke the freshman record with a 26:01. While Amabile had success on the run, going in it was definitely something he had nerves about as well.
“I I am still anxious for it,” Amabile said. “I’m dreading I have to do it again. It’s the circle of life, it has to be done.”
One of the benefits of being a senior is that Amabile was doing the run for the last time.
“I was thinking of that last year, only one more time and I’m done,” he said.
Heeman won The Tour De Mountaineer, the first freshman male to win the title. For the former Wyalusing star, having people like Amabile just make him better.
“It’s honestly awesome,” he said. “It’s the motivator just to try and make myself get better.”
For Heeman, the goal this year is just to do what he can to help Mansfield.
“Help out the team as much as I can,” he said. “Just be a team motivator. Just be able to help the team the best I possibly can.”
It’s similar to what Amabile wants to do this year.
“Just all PR and run as well as we can as a group,” he said of team goals. “Try and help the team out as much as possible. Helping the guys train in a productive manner.”
For Amabile it’s his last year, and he wants to enjoy every second of it.
“I’m trying to make the most of every moment I have,” he said. “Because, I’m starting to realize, I don’t have much time left.”
For Heeman, the first race will be coming soon, and he’s ready to see what he can do at the college level.
“I am really nervous,” he said. “I’m excited, but just a lot of nerves. I know once I get the first race out of the way the nerves will dissipate a little bit. But, I’m excited.”
