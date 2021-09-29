ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats kept it close, but Wyalusing emerged victorious, winning Tuesday night’s Northern Tier League volleyball matchup in four sets.
The first set went back and forth, with neither team gaining much momentum until Wyalusing scored the final five points to claim the set, 25-20.
Wyalusing took a commanding lead in the second set, but Athens rattled off to tie it at 17. The Rams regained the lead, and never relinquished it en route to a 25-22 win.
Athens did not go down without a fight, however, taking the third set, 25-19.
“It was important to remember that we were up two sets to one, and not to start playing, not to lose, but playing to win,” Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton said.
Her team heeded that message, and won the fourth set, 25-20, to take the match.
“I thought that our team gelled together better than the last couple of games. We actually have our full team back, and this was kind of our first real run through with it,” Newton said. “We still have work to do, but I’m happy with our performance.”
Hannah Ely recorded seven kills and four aces for Wyalusing.
Priscilla Newton had 26 digs to lead the Rams, and Reanne Rodriguez had 17.
Karissa Brown led Wyalusing with eight kills.
While the match was a step in the right direction for Athens, coach Heather Hanson noticed a lot that needs correcting.
“A lot of it is just our errors,” she said. “We fight hard to get the serve and then we miss the serve, or we fight hard to make a big save and then we don’t get it over the net. It’s just consistency.”
Hanson did see some significant improvements from her team.
“We did better at finding the open spots,” she said. “Jenny Ryan did an excellent job of getting it over on serves into position one where nobody was at, and she did a lot of making the other team run around.”
Ryan finished the match with three aces to go along with 13 kills, 14 assists and 18 digs.
Ally Martin had a team-leading four aces and Cassy Friend added on three.
Hanson said eliminating the errors will go a long way if the Wildcats continue to play like they did on Tuesday.
“We are having moments here and there,” she said. “However in between those moments the opponent is getting four to six points so we are going to have to figure out a way to break it up.”
Athens will travel to Troy on Thursday to face the Trojans at 7:30 p.m
Wyalusing will be back in action on Oct. 5 with a home match against Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.