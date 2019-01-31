ATHENS — Seeded eleventh in the District IV Duals, Wyalusing faced an uphill battle to get back to Milton for the quarterfinals of the tournament, which they have qualified for every year since the tournament has taken place there except for 2013. The Rams were able to pull off the feat on Wednesday evening when they traveled to face off with a familiar foe in sixth-seeded Athens and won, 42-37.
“One of our goals in the beginning of the year was to make it down to Milton,” Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle said after the match. “I’m very proud of the way we wrestled today. This is important. To keep the tradition going and to keep the kids around there and get that experience.”
The matched started at 138 pounds where Athens’ Troy Jennings took on Wyalusing’s Zach Shaffer. After a scoreless first period, Shaffer took a 5-1 lead after the second period where he earned points for an escape and two takedowns. Shaffer was able to gain a bigger lead in the third period but before he could take the decision Jennings’ right knee was injured in a scramble. The Wildcat was not able to finish the match and was carried off of the mat.
Wyalusing earned six team points for the medical default.
In the next match, Athens’ Zach Stafursky evened it up.
After the first two periods ended 13-7 in Stafursky’s favor, Wyalusing’s Alex Mosier took bottom and Stafursky swiftly put him in a cradle for a pin at 4:21.
The next four weights all ended in quick pins. In the 152 pound match, Wyalusing’s Dylan Whipple pinned Athens’ Collin Martin at 1:33. At 160, Wyalusing’s Trent Nickeson pinned Athens’ Cameron Whitmers at 1:25. In the 170 pound match, 2018 state tournament qualifier David Galasso made quick work of the Rams’ Brian Arnold, pinning him in just 43 seconds to bring the team score to 18-12, Wyalusing.
Athens’ Dylan Comstock got another pin at 1:00 in the 182 pound match over Wyalusing’s Shane Malenowski and Athens’ Ben Pernaseli received a forfeit at 195 pounds to give the Wildcats a 24-18 lead.
Wyalusing’s talented heavyweights Jackson Chilson and Randy Wildrick each pinned their opponents in the 220 and 285 pound matches. Chilson got the best of Athens’ A.J. Nittinger in the 220 match, pinning him in just 14 seconds, the quickest pin of the 10 in the match.
Wildrick took a bit longer in the 285 pound match against Athens’ Keegan Braund. After a typical heavyweight scoreless first period where the two butted heads, Wildrick took a commanding 7-1 lead after the second period. In the third period Braund chose bottom and stood up quickly. Wildrick was able to keep control of him, drive him to the edge of the mat and tackle him to his back where he would pin him at 4:30.
With the score 30-24, the match continued to 106 pounds.
Athens’ Kaden Setzer even the score up with another pin when he sunk a devastating standing half-nelson at 3:49 in the second period on Wyalusing’s Alex Boyd.
With the score tied and only four matches remaining, every team point was crucial.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley got up quick on Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan in the 113 pound match with a take down and two near fall points to take a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period. In the second, Bradley continued his dominance over Manahan with two more takedowns and more near fall points. The Athens freshman took a 13-1 lead going into the third period.
The tides changed in the third period. Manahan took control of the match without scoring a point. The Ram unorthodoxly chose top and was able to ride Bradley for then entire period, preventing a technical fall or pin. Bradley took the match 13-1.
“We emphasized to the kids that when they’re in a tight match, and Athens was a tight match, that it comes down to decisions and you cannot get pinned. That was a big ride in the third period against a really good kid,” Earle said of Manahan’s performance.
At 120 pounds, Wyalusing’s Jacob Bruyn gave his teammate Chilson a run for quickest pin of the night. With Wyalusing needing a pin to put them in prime position to take the dual, Bruyn was able to hip toss Athens’ Gavin McGrath and pin him in just 25 seconds. Wyalusing took a 36-34 lead.
Athens’ Karter Rude survived two stalling calls in the third period to defeat Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff by decision 6-3 in the penultimate match at 126 pounds to bring the score to 37-36 in the Wildcats’ favor.
In the final match of the night, Wyalusing’s Logan Newton did not beat around the bush. He secured Wyalusing’s trip to Milton and 42-37 win with a quick takedown and pin of Athens’ Lucas Forbes at :55.
“I was very confident. He’s one of our team captains and if you have to end a match with someone he’s a good one to end with,” Earle remarked about his 132 pounder.
Wyalusing will now take on third-seeded Danville at Milton on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the District IV Duals.
