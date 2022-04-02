WYALUSING — The Wyalusing baseball team took an early 6-1 lead, but Elk Lake gave the Rams a scare making it tight down the stretch.
Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar stepped in from the bullpen and helped see the Rams through to a 9-5 victory in their opening game of the season on Friday evening.
Trehnon Hugo had a very impressive showing on the mound for the Rams. The junior had a final pitching line of five innings pitched, six hits, two earned runs, zero walks, and four strikeouts.
“He is a solid pitcher and he is a good number two compliment to Morningstar which is good to have two strong guys in the front and hopefully that was a sign of what is to come,” Wyalusing head coach Nick Vanderpool said.
The Warriors looked down and out for four innings but their fortunes changed in the fifth inning. Elk Lake forced multiple errors from the Rams defense and scored four runs in the inning.
Now just leading 6-5 in the top of the sixth inning, coach Vanderpool turned to Morningstar to stem the tide.
Morningstar did just that as he struck out the side and Wyalusing poured on two more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
CJ Carr closed out the final inning for the Rams and had one strikeout.
“I am proud of the boys and how they played in their first game,” Vanderpool said. “we gave them a few runs in the fifth but we had enough to stay out ahead of them and keep our foot on the throttle.”
The Rams outhit the Warriors 16-7. Wyalusing left 12 men stranded on base and coach Vanderpool emphasized that he would like to see that improved upon moving forward.
For Wyalusing, Hunter Moss went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Morningstar, Jacob Bruyne, Robert English, Kenny Mapes, and Nick Vanderpool Jr. each had two hits.
Wyalusing is right back in action today hosting Canton at 2 p.m.
“Canton is a tough squad and they are always well coached and it should be a good game,” Vanderpool said “We have Blake going tomorrow so we expect to be in any game he pitches so I like our chances.”
