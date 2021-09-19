WYALUSING — Elk Lake’s Krista Jones won the varsity girls 5000 meter race and Cowanesque Valley’s Owen Cummings won the boys varsity boys 5000 meter race highlighting the two main races at the 2021 Lasagna Invitational in Towanda on Friday evening.
In the girls 5000 meter race Elk lake placed first with a score of 41. Four out of the seven Elk Lake runners placed in the top 10. Wyalusing came in second place posting a 71 score. five Wyalusing runners placed within the top 25 and two placed top 10. Scoring an 88, Canton came in third place. Three Canton runners placed top 20.
Elk Lake’s Krista Jones ran a 19:52 taking home first. North East Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch placed second running a 21:53. Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe finished in fifth with a time of 23:09.
North East Bradford’s Lilah Hughes finished in sixth running a 23:44. Canton’s Camille McRoberts finished in seventh running a 23:58. Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe finished in ninth running a 24:07.
In the boys 5000 meter race Hughesville dominated the top of the pack winning with an overall score of 40. Four Elk Lake runners placed top 10. Wyalusing finished in second with 71 points. And in third, Canton scored an 88.
Owen Cummings was the fastest boy running a 17:09. Mansfield’s Noah Shedden posted a 17:22 time finishing in second. Cowanesque Valley’s Kristian Mizdail finished in third with a time of 17:24. Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch finished in sixth running a 18:14. His teammate Eleazar Laudermilch finished in ninth running a 18:56. Towanda’s Erick McGee finished with a time of 18:56.6 earning himself 11th place.
