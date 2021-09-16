WYALUSING — Cowanesque Valley, Troy, and Wyalusing all took wins off each other in a tri-meet on Tuesday in Wyalusing.
In the first match CV boys defeated Troy 19-38 in the 5000 meter run. In the girls 5000 meter run Troy won 20-36.
In the boys race CV runners took four out of the top five finishes. The lone Troy runner in the top five was Hart Houseknecht in fourth place posting a 21:07 time.
In the girls race it was the inverse as Troy had four of the top five finishes. Troy’s Alyssa Parks won, posting a time of 22:42, Rachel Kingsley finished in third with a time of 25:00, Isis Lyin finished in fourth with a time of 25:32, and rounding out the Troy results Sydney Taylor finished in fifth running a 25:32.
In the CV-Wyalusing meet, the CV boys won 26-30 and for the girls Wyalusing won 19-37.
In the boys 5000 meter run, Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch finished in third running an 18:11 and his teammate Eleazar Laudermilch finished in fifth posting a 19:40.
In the girls 5000 meter run, Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe finished in first, running a 22:45 and teammate Laina Beebe was right behind in second place posting a 24:05 time. Wyalusing’s Madison Patton finished in fourth running a 25:43 and lastly Kassandra Kerin rounded out the top five for Wyalusing running a 26:03.
Next up in Troy against Wyalusing, the Wyalusing boys won 16-42 and for the girls Troy won 26-19.
In the boys 5000 meter race Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch won with a time of 18:11. In second Wyalusing’s Eleazar Laudermilch posted a 19:40 and in third Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clouser ran a 19:40 but twenty tenths of a second behind second.
In the girls 5000 meter run Troy’s Alyssa Parks finished first posting a time of 22:42. Wyalusing took second and third place as Kayla Beebe ran a 22:45 and Laina Beebe ran a 24:05.
The Wyalusing cross country team next hosts the Lasagna Invite on Friday Sep. 17 at 4 p.m. The Troy cross country team next races on Tuesday Sep. 21. racing at North Penn-Mansfield in a tri-meet with Troy and NEB.
