The 2022 Lasagna Cross Country Invitational was held at Wyalusing High School on Friday afternoon. Wyalusing, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sullivan County, Wellsboro, North Penn-Mansfield and Elk Lake all competed in the event. NEB won both the boy and girls team competitions. Look for complete coverage in Tuesday’s print and online edition.
Wyalusing hosts Lasagna XC Invite
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.