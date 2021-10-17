WYALUSING — The Athens boys cross country team and the Troy girls cross country team emerged victorious at the NTL Coaches Meet on Saturday.
In the varsity boys 5000 meter race Mansfield’s Noash Shedden finished first in 16:47. Cowanesque Valley’s Kristian Mizdail finished second in 17:05.
Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch came in third running a 17:14. Cowanesque Valley’s Owen Cummings placed fourth in 17:26. Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing finished fourth in 17:51.
Athens runners took home sixth and seventh and ninth. Matt Gorsline ran a 18:01 and Kyle Anthony posted a 18:08. Ethan Denlinger finished in 18:24.
Cowanesque Valley’s Nathaniel Welch placed eighth in 18:13 and Wyalusing’s Eleazar Laudermilch finished in 10th posting a 18:39.
Athens won with a score of 49. Wyalusing finished second winning the tie- breaker over Cowanesque Valley.
In the varsity girls 5000 meter race Athens, Troy, Northeast Bradford, and Wyalusing each had two runners place in the top 10.
For the Lady Wildcats, Sara Bronson finished first in 21:01. Emma Bronson placed third in 21:57.
Troys’s Alyssa Parks placed second in 21:40 and Julia Colton finished 10th in 23:30.
Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway finished fourth in 22:06 and Lilah Hughes placed fifth in 22:21.
For the Lady Rams, Kayla Beebe placed sixth in 22:30 and Kassandra Kerin finished seventh in 23:24.
Towanda’s Marissa Wise placed eighth and Wellsboro’s Havanh Simcox placed ninth in 23:28.
Troy won recording a score of 57. Wyalusing placed second with 62 points and Athens placed fourth with 102 points.
