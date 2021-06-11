Wyalusing picked up a 9-5 win over Sayre in Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Jake Carr had a pair of hits, with a double, for Wyalusing, scoring a run and driving in a run and CJ Carr had two hits, with a double and a run scored, driving in a run.
Caden Engisch had a double and a run scored and Spencer Krewson had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Nick Vanderpool had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Blake Morningstar scored two runs and Trehnon Hugo and Mitchell Burke scored runs.
Jake Burgess, Brayden Horton, Zack Garrity and Dom Fabbri had hits for Sayre.
Burgess, Jackson Hubbard, Horton, Garrity and Kannon VanDuzer scored runs for the Redskins.
Towanda 8, Athens 1
Tanner Kunkle had two hits, with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Towanda to the win.
Towanda scored four runs in each the fourth and fifth innings in the win.
Nate Parker had two hits, with a double and two runs scored and Riley Vanderpool had two hits and scored a run in the game.
Garrett Chapman had a hit and scored a run and Mason Johnson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Octavious Chacona scored a run in the game.
Caleb Nichols had two hits, with a run scored for Athens and Jared Glisson and Kaiden Hyjek had a hits.
