HUGHESVILLE — The Wyalusing boys basketball team came up just short of completing a comeback in the Hughesville Christmas Tournament, losing 50-44 to Sullivan County on Thursday night.
Wyalusing and Sullivan County were deadlocked at 10 after the first quarter. Eight of Wyalusing’s 10 points came from Blake Morningstar.
Morningstar scored 24 total points.
Sullivan County shut down Morningstar and the rest of the Wyalusing offense in the second quarter outscoring the Rams 11-7.
Riley Parker took over in the third quarter for the Griffins in the third quarter scoring 11 points. Sullivan County’s Trey Higley also chipped in four points.
Sullivan County outscored Wyalusing 15-10 in the third quarter. Parker finished with 17 points and Higley scored eight.
Wyalusing’s Grayden Cobb scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and Wyalusing outscored Sullivan County 17-14 but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
