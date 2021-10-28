WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team took a one goal lead early, but couldn’t contain Line Mountain in a 7-3 loss in the opening round of the District 4 Class A playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.
In the 14th minute, Olivia Haley sent Olivia Spencer in on a through ball and Haley fired the opening goal into the bottom-right hand corner.
Line Mountain dominated ball possession in the first half and made life difficult for Wyalusing goalie Pearl O’Connor. In the 20th and 21st minute Line Mountain almost scored on back-to-back corner kicks.
O’Connor stopped the first corner, and the crossbar came to O’Connor’s aid on the second opportunity.
Wyalusing’s luck ran out in the 22nd minute. Line Mountain’s Queenlyn Zartman found her self alone in front of net and dispatched an easy goal.
Six minutes later, Hally Shaffer created an opening in the box and blasted a rocket by O’Connor into the top left corner. Shaffer caused headaches all 80 minutes for the Lady Ram defense scoring four goals.
“We wish it would of ended differently, but hats off to Line Mountain,” Wyalusing head coach Gary Haley said. “They played well, were aggressive, and did the little things better than what we did today so they deserved the win.”
Shaffer assisted on a corner in the 39th minute extending Line Mountain’s lead to 3-1 at halftime.
“I thought we were off to a good start with that first goal but then we made a few mistakes and then we gave up a few goals and panicked,” coach Haley said. “It’s tough when you fall behind and try to make things happen right away and we ended up playing some kick ball.”
The Lady Rams settled in and played much better on offense after halftime, but it proved to be too little too late.
Shaffer scored on a breakaway four minutes into the second half demoralizing Wyalusing.
In the 57th minute, Olivia Haley scored a miraculous goal from just past the 18-yard line. Layla Botts scored five minutes later sparking some life into the Lady Rams.
Shaffer scored two more goals eliminating any comeback hopes.
Wyalusing is losing five seniors and Haley knows that his team will need to fill some big shoes come next season.
“We are losing a great group of seniors,” Haley said. “We have five girls who are four-year letter winners, so it will be tough to replace them but they did a lot of work in the offseason and we plan on doing indoor soccer and getting more girls integrated in so they are ready to replace our seniors.”
