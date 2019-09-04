Wyalusing volleyball sweeps NEB 3-0
Wyalusing swept NEB 3-0 in volleyball on Tuesday with matches ending 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.
Saige Superko had 10 points for Wyalusing while Emily Lewis nine points and five kills and Daphne Fassett had seven points and four kills. Emille Otis had seven points, Haley McGroarty had four points and Lylah Oswald had six kills and five points.
NEB’s McKenna Hurley had 10 points, four aces, four kills, one block, eight digs and eight serve receptions, Chloe Baker had seven points, two aces, four kills, one block, 13 digs and 19 serve receptions, Emily Susanj had seven points, six kills, one block and eight digs, Julie Susanj had three aces and Lauryn Shultz had eight serve receptions.
Wyalusing put up a win against NEB in the JV match 25-19, 22-25, 15-9.
Waverly, 3 Watkins Glen 0
Waverly defeated Watkins Glen 3-0 in their volleyball match on Tuesday 25-8, 25-8, 25-16.
Maddy Goodwin had 11 points for Waverly while Sidney Tomasso had nine points and five aces. Aryan Peters had three digs, Chloe Croft had fourteen assists, Paige Lewis had six points, five aces, eight kills, two blocks and five digs, Morgan Adams had six kills and Adrianah Clinton had nine points and five aces.
Waverly also put up a 2-0 win against Watkins Glen in the JV match 25-22, 25-17.
Waverly’s Mia Backley had seven points and three aces, Sydney Nierstedt had one block, Aubrey Ennis had eight points, six aces and two kills and Kennedy Herriman had 13 points, 12 aces, two digs and three assists.
Waverly plays Odessa Montour at home on Monday.
Tioga 3, Newark Valley 1
Tioga put up a win against NV on Tuesday with matches ending 25-14, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23.
Tioga also defeated NV in the Junior Varsity 25-4, 25-11.
In Junior Varsity, Tioga’s Lily Mesier had seven assists, seven points and one kill while Brynn Hurd had four points, two blocks and three kills and Nino Spano had nine points and one kill. Mercedes Allen had eight points, one assist and three digs while Austyn Vance had eleven points and three kills.
In Varsity, Tioga’s Chloe Bellis had one ace, 16 assists, five kills, three blocks, seven digs and 11 service points while Giovanna Rossi had two aces, 12 kills, one block, six digs and four service points and Madison Macumber had two kills, 12 digs and three service points. Bri Rossi had one ace, 24 digs and 13 service points while Ari Manwaring had four kills and five blocks and Shaina Dranks had three kills. Katelyn Perry had three aces, six assists, three digs and nine service points while Emme Hall had three kills, 11 blocks, three digs and six service points and Julia Bellis had two digs. Molly Bombard had four assists, one kill and two digs.
“It was a great match played by both teams,” said Tioga’s coach Desiree Ford.
Tioga will host TAE next on Thursday.
NPL 3, Towanda 0
The NPL girl’s swept Towanda on Tuesday 3-0 in volleyball with matches ending 25-8, 25-13, 25-18.
Charisma Grega had 16 kills, five digs and seven points for NPL while Maddison Minyo had eight kills, nine points and five digs. Alison Koval 12 digs and five points and JoAnne McNamara had 24 assists.
Towanda’s Madigan Allen had seven digs, four kills, one block and one point, DaLanie Pepper had five digs, seven assists, two points and one kill, Shelby Johnson had four digs, two points and one assist, Paige Manchester had two kills, one block, three points and two digs, Blaze Wood had two points, one kill and one dig, Zoe Czajkowski had six digs, Amanda Horton had two points and one dig and Samara Smith had one point.
In the Junior Varsity match, NPL defeated Towanda 2-1 with matches ending 25-19, 21-25, 15-7.
For the JV match, Towanda’s Maddie Maynard had seven points and five kills, Aziza Ismailova had four points, Alieah Nimmo had three points, one kill and four assists, Winter Saxer had two kills and one points, Destiney Brennan had two points and two kills, Brea Overpeck had two kills and one point, Addie Maynard had two kills and one points, Madison Jonhson had one point and Aleah Decker had one point.
Canton 3, Williamson 0
Canton defeated Williamson in volleyball on Tuesday 25-9, 25-14, 25-9.
Annie Gaiotti had seven points, three aces, one kill, two assists and five digs, Esther Martin had four points, one ace, one kill and one assist, Rhiley McNett three points, one ace, one block and six kills, Emily Ferguson had seven points, four aces, four kills and five digs, Taylor Gilbert had four points, one ace, one kill and three digs, Jillian Shay had 16 points, seven aces, two kills and two digs, Carmya Martell had fourteen points, four aces, 17 assists, and two digs and Jilaney Hartford had two kills and two digs.
Canton’s JV team also found a win against Williamson 25-18, 25-9.
Keri Wesneski had nine aces, one dig and four kills for Canton while Trisha Gilbert had two aces and two assists. Trisha Gilbert had one kill and one assist, Rachel Martin had one ace and one kill, Allyson Butcher had one kill and one assist, Marissa Ostrander had seven aces, Charity Ragan had two aces and Jillaney Hartford had three aces.
Sayre 3, CV 2
After close sets ending 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 16-25, 16-14, Sayre came away with a win against Canton 3-2 in volleyball.
Sayre’s Julia Boyle had nine digs, 21 assists, four blocks, four kills and four service points, Madison Wilson had 11 aces, two kills and 16 service points and Madeline Dutra had 19 kills, seven aces, 12 digs and nine service points, Gianna Quatrini nine kills and two blocks, Gabbi Randall had two kills and two blocks, Lexi Post had 19 digs and two aces, Emily Sutryk had two aces, three digs and one kill, Emily Brion had one ace, one kill and three digs and Erika Wells had one block.
CV’s Rylie Walker had ten kills and 16 digs, Makalya Vargeson had nine kills, 32 digs and 14 points and Jess Hummel had 15 points, three kills and eight digs.
Wellsboro 3, Troy 0
Wellsboro’s volleyball team swept Troy 3-0 on Tuesday with sets ending 25-9, 25-9, 25-14.
Caitlyn Callahan had 10 kills, 20 points, one block and three aces for Wellsboro while Bailey Monics had five kills and three blocks. Megan Starkweather had three kills and one block, Breigh Kemp had three kills, 10 points, one ace and nine assists, Ryann Adams had six points, one assist and eight digs, Caitlyn Callahan had 20 points, three aces and one block and Jordan Judlin had 10 assists.
Troy’s Savannah Sakosky had five points and three digs, Vanessa Thomas had one point, Annie Rosanelli had two points, two kills and one block, Morgan Millard had two points, Shyanna Yaggie had three digs and two assists, Mallori Morse one point and one assist, Dalainey Braund had two kills and two blocks.
Wellsboro also won the JV match 25-11, 25-7.
Wellsboro plays Towanda away on Thursday.
Galeton 3, Austin 0
Galeton put up a 3-0 win against Austin in volleyball with sets ending 25-20, 25-12, 25-20.
Galeton’s Cara Parsell had seven digs and one ace, Lauren Sauley had three aces, Kate Kulish had three aces and four assists, Taylor Novinger had one assist, Mikayla Schott had one assist, Makenna Shuemaker had one dig, one ace, one kill and 10 assists, Alexis Johnson had three aces, seven kills and one block, Alli Macensky had one dig, nine kills and one block and Maddie Sauley had give aces and six kills.
Vestal 3, Elmira 1
Vestal came out with the win against Elmira on Tuesday in volleyball with sets ending 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
Vestal was led by Tiniira Tubo with 10 blocks and 8 aces, Maggie Murphy had 18 assists, Melissa Carden had 11 kills and Lauren Cropp had 11 digs. Elmira was led by Morgan Gentile 5 aces and 11 kills, Kylie Lynch had 5 kills, Kiarah Grover had 11 digs and 7 assists.
The Elmira JV team won 3-0 against Vestal.
Elmira plays against Owego Free Acadamy on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.