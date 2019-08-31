WYALUSING- The Wyalusing Rams took their first loss of the year Friday night by the score of 50-16 against South Williamsport.
The Rams fell behind quick and could never catch up to the Mountaineers after an accelerated clock was in effect during the second half. South was up 50-0 after the first half.
After Wyalusing punted on their opening drive, South Williamsport took two big plays, a 51 yard rush by Luke Winner that brought them within scoring distance and a 30 yard touchdown pass from Landon Lorson to Austin Nash to get the first score of the game.
The Rams were not deterred at first.
Shane Fuhrey, the Rams quarterback who was out week one, connected on three passes in a row to his talented receivers but then threw an interception. South would walk the ball into the end zone a few plays later for a two score lead.
Playing from behind, the Rams offense was pass centric which ended up costly as the Rams were picked off five times in the game with two of the interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Mountaineers capitalized on every turnover, scoring on every first half drive except for their last.
After halftime, the Rams could have resigned and phoned in the second half, but they didn’t.
Wyalusing ended up recovering two onside kicks and a fumble, sophomore Isiah Way picked off two South Williamsport passes and the Rams outscored their foe 16-0 in the second half, albeit against South’s second team squad.
Brian Arnold and Alex Mosier each had rushing touchdowns for the Rams.
“That’s a good team,” Wyalusing head coach Jimmy Buchman said after the game. “We knew coming in that they would be, arguably, the most physical team we would face all year. They have a good program, eight, nine, ten wins every year. All we wanted to do, I mean we wanted to win the game, but we wanted to compete from a physical standpoint and on offense we threw O.K., but a bad mistake here and it’s an interception for a touchdown... When we had to make plays in the first half we didn’t. That’s what comes with a young team, because we’re still young, we only have a few seniors.”
“Going forward we have to clean things up and play better,” he continued. “We’re probably going to tweak things offensively and might switch around a couple positions, but I think we just want to work on what we’ve been doing. Focusing on fundamentals and fundamentals. I think we like the plays we have, we like the kids we have, but we just have to make sure that everything hits at the right time, that’s all it is.”
“And tackling on defense, we were atrocious in that tonight,” he added.
Wyalusing, now 1-1, travels to Canton on Friday next week.
