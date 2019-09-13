Towanda took a 2-0 lead but Wyalusing won three straight sets to take the NTL match from their rival 3-2 in volleyball action Thursday.
The Knights won the first two games 25-17 and 25-19 but the Rams rallied, taking the third set 25-22 and the fourth 25-23.
They eeked out a 15-12 fifth set win to take the match.
Lylah Oswald finished with 16 kills and 23 digs for the Rams with Daphne Fassett adding nine kills and six aces.
Emily Lewis had five kills and seven aces; Emilee Otis finished with 14 assists as Imogen Herbert had 12 while Priscilla Newton chipped in with nine digs.
Paige Manchester led the Knights with 20 points, nine kills, two blocks and 19 digs while Blaze Wood had 10 points, three kills and 11 digs.
DaLanie Pepper added four points, two kills, 16 digs and 27 assists; Madigan Allen had 11 points, 17 kills and 25 digs; Keona Walker had a kill and a bock; Shelby Johnson had five points, a kill, a block, 11 digs and two assists; Samarah Smith notched five points and two digs; Zoe Czajkowski finished with two points, 27 digs and four assists; Taylor Johnson added two kills and four digs; Amanda Horton had three kills and two digs with Aleiah Nimmo chipping in with four points.
Towanda won the JV match 25-10, 25-17.
Destiney Brennan had 12 points and a kill with Azizi Ismailova adding eight points and three digs.
Madison Johnson finished with six points and two digs; Nimmo had three points, six digs and one assist; Winter Saxer finished with four points, three kills and two blocks; Maddie Maynard had three kills and six digs; Gracie Schoonover added two kills and a block with Addie Maynard chipping in one dig.
Towanda is at South Williamsport Saturday.
Northeast Bradford 3, Williamson 0
25-15, 25-17, 25-15
Emily Susanj had six aces, six kills, one block and three digs as the Panthers picked up an NTL volleyball win Thursday.
McKenna Hurley added two aces, six kills, one block and eight digs; Chloe Baker had two aces, two kills, one assist and five digs; Lauryn Schultz had four aces, three kills, two assists and five digs; Julianna Susanj added one ace, five assists and one dig; Kiara Thetga had nine assists and two digs; Kylie Lewis had one kill; Jordan Shumway had a kill and two digs and Madison Weaver finished with a dig.
Canton 3, Sayre 0
25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Annie Gaiotti led the Warriors with 15 points, five aces, three kills and 11 digs with Esther Martin adding two points, six kills, one assist and three digs.
Rhiley McNett had one point, one ace, seven kills and six digs; Jilaney Hartford had four kills and one dig; Emily Ferguson added 13 points, two aces, five kills, one assist and 14 digs; Taylor Gilbert had a point, an assist and four digs; Jillian Shay added seven points, three aces and 15 digs with Carmya Marting chipping in with five points, one ace, one kill, 24 assists and nine digs.
Madeline Dutra led Sayre with seven kills, one block, six digs and six points as Erika Wells had three kills and three points.
Madeline Wilson added three kills and three blocks; Gabbi Randall had two kills; Julia Boyle added 10 assists and three digs; Alexis Post finished with five digs; Emily Brion had five digs, two kills and six points with Hannah Garrity chipping in with four digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-16 and 25-21.
Aislyn Williams led the way with four aces, one kill and three assists with Keri Wesneski adding two aces, five digs and four kills.
Allyson Butcher had two aces, one dig, two kills and six assists; Trisha Gilbert had five aces and an assist; Rachel Martin had an ace and three kills with Emmie Tymeson smashing two kills and Laney Gleckner adding two aces.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Troy 0
25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Maddison Minyo and Charisma Grega combined for 20 kills as the Mountaineers stayed undefeated on the season with an NTL win Thursday.
They had 10 kills a piece.
Minyo added 12 points and 17 digs while Grega had nine digs and five points. JoAnne McNamara chipped in with 12 points and 18 assists; Alison Koval had 14 digs and Lizzi Welch notched seven blocks.
For Troy Mallori Morse had three poins, seven assists, six digs and one kill while Savannah Sakosky added five points, two kills and six digs.
Morgan Millard added three points, a block, two digs and three kills; Vanessa Thomas had a point, four assists, one kill and four digs as Shyanna Yaggie finished with a point and nine digs.
Annie Rosanelli, Dalainey Braund and Allison Beers combined for seven kills with Sierra Yaggie and Allee Dutrow combining for five digs.
NPL won the JV games 25-5 and 25-9.
Tailynn Stahle had a point, three assists and seven digs for the Trojans while Tyra Williams had a point and a kill.
Madison Vargas added a point and nine assists; Meredith Cole had a kill, six digs and one assist; Jalayna Young finished with a kill and Kaitlyn Ensminger added two digs.
CV 3, Austin 0
Makayla Vargeson had 18 points and eight kills to lead the Indians to a non-league win.
Rylie Walker finished with 10 points and six kills.
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 2
25-20, 17-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-9
Cara Parsell had 11 digs, two aces and a kill but the Tigers fell in North Tier League volleyball action Thursday.
Lauren Sauley added three digs, one kill and seven assists; Kate Kulish had 10 digs, one ace, four kills and eight assists; Mikayla Schott added six digs, three kills and one assist; Alli Macensky had eight kills and three blocks; Maddie Sauley finished with a dig, five aces and seven kills; Olivia Rohrbaugh had a dig, two aces, three kills and three assists; Tressa Succowich had two digs, two kills and two assists and Sandy Bliss chipped in with six digs.
