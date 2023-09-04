SAYRE – It’s been said that you either win or you learn.
Wyalusing’s Rams dealt Sayre’s young Redskins a rather harsh lesson Friday night as the Rams battered their way to a 45-0 win over their hosts.
There was little guile to Wyalusing’s game plan. The Rams ran the ball 39 times for 378 yards and six of their seven touchdowns. Ayden Hunsinger was the instrument of instruction for much of the night, rumbling for 193 yards and three TDs on 13 carries. Eight of Hunsinger’s runs gained 10 or more yards with TDs of 39, 10 and eight yards. Casey God had 80 yards on 11 runs and Dylan Johns added 65 yards and two scores for Wyalusing on seven runs.
“They’re a good-running team but we had multiple miscues there in the beginning,” said Sayre Hed Coach Ricky Lindblad, referring to the interception and fumbled kickoff return. “I think we fumbled the ball four times and gave them field position. A lot comes down to miscues. We have to clean that stuff up and play solid football where we’re not making mistakes.”
Sayre received and moved the ball, initially gaining 27 yards on its first nine plays but a fourth down desperation heave landed in Ram hands. The return and a penalty put the ball at Sayre’s 13-yard line. Two plays later Hunsinger was in the end zone. Sayre blocked the PAT kick for the first of two times the ‘Skins would do so.
The ensuing kickoff was jarred from the hands of Sayre’s return man and Wyalusing started at the ‘Skins’ 39-yard line. Five plays later it was Johns scoring from six yards out.
Early in the second quarter Hunsinger went 39 yards to paydirt and the Rams went up 26-0 at the half after Parker Petlock found Joey Gonsauls open in the end zone for a three-yard pitch and catch.
Wyalusing’s next three series ended with an eight-yard TD by Hunsinger, a three-yard Petlock TD run and a 10-yard Johns TD that was set up by a 46-yard Hunsinger run.
Wyalusing’s after the last TD kickoff sailed past Sayre’s return team on the ensuing kickoff, setting the Rams up at Sayre’s 6-yard line. Not giving in, Sayre’s “D” stepped up and forced two fumbles — falling on the second one in the end zone.
Sayre was better on offense in Friday night’s game than a week ago. Kaden Bennett had several strong runs gaining 85 yards on 14 carries, and the team had 118 yards on 32 carries, a number that dropped to 101 after a bad snap.
Lindblad credited his team for their effort.
“They played hard,” he said. “They hate losing; I hate losing; but we have to understand it is a process. We have to understand that it’s going to take time. Not having a varsity program last year didn’t help. It’s starting over again. We have to get the kids to buy into the process and continue to improve each week.”
Next Saturday at 7 p.m. Sayre travels to always tough Muncy for a league contest.
