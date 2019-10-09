WELLSBORO — The Wyalusing Boys Cross Country team has bigger goals than just the NTL small school championship, which they captured in a tri-meet against Wellsboro and Athens Monday night in Wellsboro, but this was a good first step.
“It’s definitely one of those stepping stones towards Districts and States, but it’s definitely a good accomplishment”, stated Wyalusing Ram Alex Patton after the race.
Patton finished second as Wyalusing swept the top four spots on a wet and hilly course. It was a course Wyalusing Coach Jim Schools was concerned about before the race.
“I told our kids today was all about survival and avoiding injuries,” he remarked after the meet.
The goals for this team are pretty simple; win the state championship.
They sure showed the talent to do that on Tuesday Night. Zion Laudermilch crossed the finish line at 18:22, Patton came in at 18:23, Kemuel Laudermilch came in at 18:23, and Logan Newton came in at 18:38 to sweep the top four spots.
Peyton Petlock (20:36) finished ninth and Brady Fuhrey (23:20) finished eighteenth.
Athens’ T.J. Toscano (18:43) was fifth followed by his teammates Kyle Anthony (19:22), Matt Gorsline (19:29) and Connor Dahl (19:38).
Wildcat Nate Prickitt (20:42) rounded out the top 10.
Wellsboro’s Jack Bryant won the boys’ junior high race in 11:52 followed by Athens’ Peter Jones (12:02).
Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann (12:31) was third, Athens’ Connor Mosher (12:42) took fourth and Ram Slater Sandor (12:47) took fifth.
Athens edged Wyalusing 27-30 as both teams beat Wellsboro 15-50.
