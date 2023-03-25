Wyalusing rolls over Sayre

Wyalusing’s Jenelle Johns fires a pitch during Friday’s season opener at Sayre.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

SAYRE — The Wyalusing Lady Rams opened their season with a 20-4 blowout win over host Sayre on Friday afternoon.

Wyalusing scored five in the first, added 10 more runs in the second and closed things out with five in the third.