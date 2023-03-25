Wyalusing rolls over Sayre

SAYRE — The Wyalusing Lady Rams opened their season with a 20-4 blowout win over host Sayre on Friday afternoon.
Wyalusing scored five in the first, added 10 more runs in the second and closed things out with five in the third.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 6:00 am
SAYRE — The Wyalusing Lady Rams opened their season with a 20-4 blowout win over host Sayre on Friday afternoon.
Wyalusing scored five in the first, added 10 more runs in the second and closed things out with five in the third.
Allie Liddick led Wyalusing with two doubles and five RBI on the day.
Sydney Friedlander went 2-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored, while London Edwards walked three times and scored three times, and Jenelle Johns had two hits and five RBI.
The Lady Rams would get one hit, two RBI and three runs from Maddy Broschart, while Kenda Millard, Kyla Carpenter and Rachel Wilson all had one hit and scored once.
Also for Wyalusing, Kylie Pickett had one RBI, Addy Fluck scored once and had one RBI, Addison Bly scored twice and Danielle Wilson crossed the plate once.
Johns got the win in the circle as she struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits and four runs.
For Sayre, Olivia Thompson, Rylee Lantz and Makenna Garrison all had triples, with Lantz and Thompson both driving in runs.
Raegan Parrish had a hit and one RBI, while Abbie McGaughey had the other hit and Meghan Flynn had the other RBI for Sayre.
Parrish, Mercedez Haggerty and Thompson shared the pitching duties for Sayre.
Wyalusing will host Canton and Sayre will visit Troy on Tuesday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.