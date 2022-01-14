WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams dominated play on Thursday as they cruised to a 57-20 win over visiting Sayre.
The Lady Rams led 27-10 at halftime and pulled away further in the second half to win by 37.
Wyalusing’s Bryn Zionkowski led all players with 17 points, and Olivia Leichliter added 13.
Marissa Johnson also hit double-digits for the Lady Rams, scoring 10 points in the game.
Kendra Merill scored a team-high nine points for Sayre, and recorded four steals and four rebounds, which were both team-highs, as well.
Abbie McGaughey scored seven points and grabbed two boards for Sayre.
Sayre will travel to North Penn-Liberty for a game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wyalusing also plays on Saturday, with a game slated for 2:30 p.m. on the road against Towanda.
