Wyalusing rolls over Sullivan County

LAPORTE — The Wyalusing boys basketball won its fifth straight game with a 45-15 victory over Sullivan County on Tuesday night.
Sullivan County makes it tough for most offenses on its home court, and that was no different for the NTL Small School champion Rams.
Wyalusing was held to just four points in the first quarter and the Griffins held on to a 5-4 lead.
“Sullivan’s kids always play incredibly hard and coach Vaughan does a great job,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said. “They had a good game plan, tried to slow it down, and we didn’t shoot the ball well.”
Wyalusing’s Grady Cobb went on a scoring run in the second quarter. The senior scored six points and Wyalusing led 16-10 at halftime.
The Rams dominated on both ends of the court in the third quarter. Wyalusing outscored Sullivan County 15-3 and essentially put the game out of reach.
“We played really good defense the entire night,” Keyes said. “That was the best defensive effort I have seen from us and I was very proud of how connected we were on the defensive end.”
Cobb and Blake Morningstar each scored 16 points for the Rams.
Ben Carpenter and Bryon Fitzgerald tied for a team-high five points for Sullivan County.
Wyalusing hosts Athens at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals of the NTL Showdown.
“If we guard the way we did tonight, and we play with as much energy as we have the past few weeks, we will have a chance at any night,” Keyes said. “I would like us to shoot the ball a little bit better but maybe just some fine tuning on some execution.”
