ROME — For the Wyalusing boys’ cross-country team the NTL Coaches’ Invitational went much like the dual meet season.
They went 1-through-4 to win with 33 points, 53 less than second place NEB (86). Towanda (99) was third followed by NPM (104), Troy (108), CV (117), Canton (147), Sullivan County (212) and Wellsboro (213).
“We definitely expected to do it,” said Ram Alex Patton, who won the race in 16:38.5. “We have the team to do it. The only question was about Logan (Newton). We knew could go at least 1-through-3 but with Logan coming back this race we were confident we could go 1-through-4.”
In fact their toughest opponent this season has been injuries.
Newton has missed a few races while fifth runner Justin Hiduk and sixth runner Caleb Stoddard have been out for a while.
“We’re hoping we can get Caleb back by (districts) to be our number five for Justin,” said Patton. “If we get him back we’ll be in pretty good shape for winning it.”
After taking third at the PIAA Championships a season ago and second at the PIAA Foundation race a month ago the Rams have their sights set higher than districts. They want on the podium at states.
“We have an amazing team this year,” Kemual Laudermilch, who was second in 16:39.8, remarked. “Once in a lifetime to have a team like this.”
Laudermilch has been the most consistent runner for Wyalusing this year, something he credits to a diverse off season regimen.
“I did a lot of cross-fit, a lot of hit training and running as well,” he said.
The senior was hit with the injury bug last spring during track season.
“I was babying it as much as I could but I was getting in the gym as much as I could,” he said. “Doing something other than running.”
Zion Laudermilch (17:18.4) took third while Newton (17:21.5) out kicked North Penn-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden (17:22.9) down the stretch for the 1-through-4 finish.
“It was a little painful,” said Newton. “I’ve been dealing with some achilles problems lately, but I had to push through.”
He’s doing his best to straddle that line of running his best without re-injuring himself.
“(I’m) listening to my coaches and not pushing anything too hard because we have our base right now,” said Newton. “I feel like we just have to roll with it at districts.”
As for whether he has two more races left in him he left no doubt.
“Oh, most definitely.”
CV’s Seth Neal (17:25.5) took sixth with NPM’s Noah Shedden (17:26.1) taking seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were CV’s Christopher Harris (17:32.6), NEB’s Dylan Brown (18:04.3) and Troy’s Aaron Manley (18:14.5).
Trojan Owen Williams (18:17.1) took 11th with Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (18:19.8) 12th. Taking the last three medals spots were NEB’s Kyle Davenport (18:28.2), Towanda’s Eric Lauber (18:30.1) and NEB’s Jehiel Dewing (18:31.8).
For the Rams their fifth runner Clayton Petlock (19:52) was 28th while NEB’s fourth and fifth runners — Luke Tice (18:43.1) and Richard Palmer (20:00.1) — took 18th and 31st.
Towanda’s Jaden Wise (18:38.1) took 16th with Jasiek Zaleuski (19:34.2) took 22nd and Luke Tavani (20:22.1) came in 35th.
Rounding out Mansfield’s top five were Roger Learn (18:57) in 19th, Morgan Rutledge (19:59.6) in 30th and Seth Nelson (21:21.5) in 47th.
Troy’s Seth Seymour (19:23.2) came in 20th with Tanner Hodge (19:57.5) 29th and Robert Rogers (20:30.7) taking 38th.
Glenn Barnes (19:50.5) was 25th for CV with Devin Gatewood (21:23.2) 48th and Caydon Stone (23:03.8) 59th.
Michael Skipper (18:42.3) led Canton with an 17th place finish as Cayden Moon (19:32.2) was 21st. Will Gowin (19:46.5) finished 24th, Isaac Landis (19:51.1) was 26th and Logan Huffman (25:28) came in 69th.
Sullivan County’s Ethan Walker (19:51.8) was 27th while Christopher Walsh (20:27.2) and Harm Harney (20:33.8) were 37th and 40th. Riley Mosher (23:14.5) was 61st and Francis Rixey (23:51.2) came in 63rd.
Aidan Fletcher (20:22.2) was 36th to lead Wellsboro with Gabe Guignard (20:30.7) 39th. Also for the Hornets Joseph Manning (21:41.3) was 50th, Anthony Dunkel (22:07.8) came in 51st and William Manning (22:15.2) was 54th.
Logan Goudreau (20:50.5) led Sayre in 42nd as Bobby Benjamin (21:19.7) took 46th and Nathan Romano (21:23.3) was 49th. Jacob Henry (23:01.7) came in 58th for the Redskins.
In the junior high boys’ race Troy took four of the top seven spots to win with 27 points. NEB (38) was second followed by Sullivan County (71) and Towanda (106).
It was a five man race when they hit the last 300 meters but Troy’s Lance Heasley (10:36.1) took the win followed by teammate Colin Loveland (10:40.3).
Rounding out the top five were NEB’s Norman Strauss (10:43) and Ryan Jones (10:45.6) and Sullivan County’s Tyler Immel (10:46.2).
Troy’s Jacob Hinman (10:49.8) and Logun Prouty (10:51.6) were sixth and seventh with Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann (10:52.5) eighth. Rounding out the medalists were Canton’s Brock Rentzel (10:59.8) in ninth and Towanda’s Jack Tavani (11:00) in 10th.
