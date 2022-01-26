Early on in the season, Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes was not thrilled with the consistency of the effort of his Rams. The defending PIAA district 4 Class AA champions had been up-and-down in the first half of the season. It’s safe to say that is not the case anymore. Wyalusing played maybe their best game of the season, and possibly the best defensive performance of any team in the Northern Tier League, as they went on the road and beat North Penn-Mansfield 45-31.
The Rams’ season seemed to be hanging in the balance during a close first half last week against Cowanesque Valley at home, but the Rams dominated the second half of that game and followed up with a huge win over Athens last Friday. They continued that outstanding play today at North Penn-Mansfield.
“Last couple weeks I’ve been very pleased with the effort. We can’t relax, you got to stay playing with an edge and practicing with an edge and that’s what changed,” Keyes said.
Wyalusing got off to a lightning quick start in the first quarter as Grady Cobb hit a corner three to open the game. Then, Blake Morningstar picked up a steal and hit a nifty floater to make it 5-0 before Mansfield got on the board with an Alex Davis layup. Morningstar answered with a three, though, and then hit a great turnaround ten-foot jumper and they led quickly, 10-2.
Morningstar has emerged as one of the best post scorers in the NTL this year, and the junior seems to be improving by the game.
“I’ve put on a lot of size over the last year,” he said. “I’ve been working on my post moves over the summer with Coach Keyes to be a better post scorer.”
Morningstar picked up his 2nd foul soon after, sending him to the bench for the remainder of the first quarter as the Tigers started to settle in. They scored the last three points of the quarter on a Davis layup and a Brody Burleigh foul shot to cut the Ram lead to 17-10 after one.
The second quarter would feature a lot less scoring. Wyalusing got off to a quick start on a basket by Cobb, followed by another Cobb basket on a steal and layup. Then, with just over five minutes remaining, Wyalusing had five offensive rebounds on a single possession as they went up 24-10 before an Eli Shaw layup cut the lead back to 12. North Penn-Mansfield got the deficit back to 10 before half on strong play from Davis and Burleigh as we headed to half at 26-16.
The Tigers cut into the lead more coming out into the third on a Karson Dominick basket. Wyalusing scored the next four, before North Penn-Mansfield went on a 7-0 run on a three by Davis, and baskets by Dominick to Burleig to cut it to five at 30-25 but that’s as close as they would get.
Way scored the last basket of the third quarter to put the Rams up seven, before the Rams dominated the fourth. They scored the first eight points of the half with strong play from Cobb leading the way with four points and an assistant. His nifty, weak-hand floater was the move of the night, and the Ram senior ran the point expertly.
“You’ve got to make sure your teammates are in the best spots and you’re in the best spots. That’s something that I’ve really worked on over this last year transitioning from just a winning player to being the point guard and facilitator,” Cobb said.
Wyalusing cruised home a after that early fourth quarter run as Cobb nailed his foul shots down the stretch to make it 45-31.
It’s a big win for Wyalusing as crossover games count in the NTL standings and small school rival Canton lost to the Tigers earlier in the year. The Rams remain two games ahead of the Warriors with just one meeting between the two remaining.
