Wyalusing routs North Penn-Mansfield

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team improved to 8-3 on the season, defeating North Penn-Mansfield 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Wyalusing.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley scored three goals and registered three asissts and teammate Layla Botts also scored three goals and had three assists. Olivia Spencer scored two goals and had an assist. Chloe Bennett scored a goal and Dakota Hugo scored a goal.
Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor stopped nine shots and NP-M’s goalkeeper Tierny Patterson had a busy day in net making 26 saves.
Wyalusing extends its win streak to three games and in that span has scored 17 goals and conceded none.
The Lady Rams look to carry that momentum facing Athens on the road at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford 1, Williamson 0
ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak defeating Williamson 1-0 on Tuesday.
Hannah Berger stopped all 19 shots for the Lady Panthers. Keirra Thoman scored the game-winning goal and it was assisted by Kayleigh Thoman.
“Our Lady Panthers went into this game with no subs, but knew what they had to do to pull out a win. The ladies controlled, contained, and communicated as a team,” said Assistant Coach Michele Cowles.
Northeast Bradford improved to 4-4 on the year traveling to play Towanda on Thursday at 6 p.m.
