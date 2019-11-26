Wyalusing’s Alex Patton and CV’s Jules Jones are the NTL Runners of the Year.
Patton made the boys’ cross-country first team along with teammates Zion Laudermilch, Kemuel Laudermilch and Logan Newton.
NPM’s Sam Shedden, Athens’ T.J. Toscano and Troy’s Aaron Manley also made the first team.
The second team consists of Athens’ Kyle Anthony, CV’s Seth Neal and Chris Harris, NEB’s Dylan Brown, Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk, NPM’s Noah Shedden and Towanda’s Eric Lauber.
On the girls’ side joining Jones on first team are Towanda’s Erica Locke, Sayre’s Kayla Hughey, Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage, Troy’s Sydney Taylor and Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe and Catherine Brown.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe is on the second team along with Canton’s Camille McRoberts, Athens’ Emma Bronson, NPM’s Emma Harris and Troy’s Mya Thuotte, McKenzie Bellinger and Abby Lewis.
The Wyalusing Rams earned the Coaching Staff of the Year Award for both boys and girls.
