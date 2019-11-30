The Daily Review two All-Region Cross-country Runners of the Year both ended up on the state podium.
Wyalusing’s Alex Patton, the Male Runner of the Year, was the District IV, Class A Champion while Waverly’s Sheridan Talada, the Female Runner of the Year, earned a New York Cross-country state medal in Class C.
Joining Patton for the boys’ major award winners is teammate Zion Laudermilch, who is the Newcomer of the Year. His brother Kemuel Laudermilch earned the title last season.
CV’s Seth Neal is this year’s Most Improved for boys while the Wyalusing coaches of Jim Schools, Ellen Coates and Savannah Schools are the Coaching Staff of the Year.
On the girls’ side there are are Co-Newcomers. Towanda senior Erica Locke and Wellsboro freshman Madeline Gage, both running varsity for the first time, share the distinction.
Wyalusing’s Maddie Patton is the Most Improved runner for girls while the Troy coaches of Gary Ward and Bettina Campbell are the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The boys’ first team consists of Alex Patton, Kemuel Laudermilch (also a state medalist this season), Zion Laudermilch and teammate Logan Newton. They are joined by Waverly’s Collin Wright.
On second team are NP-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden and Noah Shedden, CV’s Seth Neal and Christopher Harris and Athens’ T.J. Toscano.
The third team is Troy’s Aaron Manley and Owen Williams, NEB’s Dylan Brown, Towanda’s Eric Lauber, Athens’ Kyla Anthony and Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk.
The girls’ first team consists of Talada with teammate Elizabeth Fritzen, CV’s Jules Jones and Locke and Gage.
The second team is the Wyalusing trio of Catherine Brown, Kayla Beebe and Carina Beebe, Troy’s Sydney Taylor, Sayre’s Kayla Hughey and Canton’s Camille McRoberts.
On the third team is the Troy trio of McKenzi Bellinger, Mya Thuotte and Abigail Lewis, Waverly’s Paige Ackley, NP-Mansfield’s Emma Harris and Athens’ Emma Bronson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.