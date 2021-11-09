Wyalusing set to host Holy Redeemer in state tourney

WYALUSING — Sports can be a microcosm of life in so many different ways. One of the most direct comparisons to sports and life is overcoming adversity, something that this year’s Wyalusing volleyball team, the newly minted District 4 Class AA champions, has done more than almost anyone.
The Rams will surely face adversity tonight as they take on District 2 champion Holy Redeemer(15-6) at Wyalusing High School at 5:30 p.m.
The adversity hasn’t been just this year, either. In 2018, the program dealt with the sudden death of assistant coach Jim Huffman, husband of then-head coach Gayle Hoffman. Current coach Jen Newton was thrust into the head coaching role in 2019 with a young group, before the 2020 season that was anything but normal due to COVID-19.
This year’s team was plagued with injuries to key players in Deanna Masters and Hannah Ely, as well as a COVID stoppage that shut the team down and left them shorthanded. Through it all, the Rams kept plugging away.
“Sometimes it felt like two steps forward and four steps back,” Newton said. “(But) I believe everything happens for a reason even when it feels like it just isn’t fair.”
Now they’re faced with a different, more positive kind of adversity. Their district title win on Thursday, beating a North Penn-Liberty program that no one in District 4 had touched in over five years and 83 matches, sent a shockwave through local sports all throughout District 4, something the Rams have felt. The players proudly wore their gold medals to school last Friday, and it’s been quite the whirlwind for all.
“I know for the players and myself we have received non-stop messages, calls, texts, social media posts since the moment we scored the winning point. We as a team knew what winning would mean for us: a place in NTL volleyball history. We have such huge support from our school, community, family and friends. We have also received a lot of support from other teams in the NTL,” Newton said.
They’ll have to refocus their energy for tonight’s match, and that is no easy feat. But this is a team that had to do the same thing after beating Williamson on their home floor in last week’s district semifinal. All they did to follow that up was play their best match of the season, and maybe in program history.
“We are all still so excited about our huge win and taking in the feeling for as long as we can, but we are ready to get back in the gym and work hard for Tuesday. We are still going to use our excitement and energy to bring us up on Tuesday. We know the feeling of winning a big game, so that can give us encouragement to keep that feeling and get a win,” junior setter Emilee Otis said.
In their way will be a Holy Redeemer Royal program that has been a bugaboo in the side of so many District 4 champions over the years. Before North Penn Liberty’s 2019 state finalist squad beat the Royals in straight sets, it had been over a decade since a District 4 team beat them.
The Royals are always well-coached, led by longtime head coach John Kablick, and they seem to reload with new talent every year, seemingly out of nowhere. This year’s team is led by sensational sophomore outside hitter Kaylee Gryboski. The 5-foot-10 Gryboski has 236 kills on the season and can hurt the Rams from anywhere on the court, including the back row. Other important hitters for the Royals are Eva Szura and Olivia Bilbow. Those three hitters combine for around 70% of the total attacks for the Royals.
Wyalusing will look to counter an offensive-minded Royals squad with their defense, which has been the best in District 4 all season long, led by Priscilla Newton and Reanne Rodriguez.
“I know our service receive and defense can handle anything, but I also know I have to have the block and speed at the net to shut down this team. We have to play smart and this is the same way we have prepared for all of our games,” Coach Newton said.
Wyalusing gets to play this game at home, something that PIAA started doing last year during the pandemic. It’s a huge advantage for the Rams, who will surely be playing in front of a rocking crowd.
“The excitement to play in front of a home crowd in a state game on Tuesday is so high for me. This is a once in a lifetime experience and to be playing in a state game for my senior year is just so amazing, it feels great to have come this far with my teammates,” senior Karissa Brown said.
“I am very ecstatic to be a part of this opportunity and it makes it so much more memorable being able to play a state game on our home court in front of all our family and friends who have been so supportive through our journey,” senior Emily Girven said.
Nerves will be abundant for the Rams tonight as they look for what Newton believes would be the program’s first state win. Her message to the team will be the same that it’s been all year long. It’s been on their white board all year.
“Confidence is confidence. believe in yourself. believe in you. Love, Coach Newton.”
