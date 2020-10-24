MUNCY – Wyalusing continually put Muncy in bad spots Friday night at Stanley T. Schuyler Stadium. Mitchell Burke forced the Indians to drive the length of the field if they wanted to score points by averaging more than 45 yards per punt.
It just didn’t matter much to Muncy. The 10th-ranked Indians scored on six of its eight possessions last night, five of which were 60 yards or more, in a 42-0 win over Wyalusing.
The loss will likely leave Wyalusing on the outside looking in on the District 4 Class AA playoffs when they begin next week. Muncy’s win sets it up with a rematch with Canton next Saturday for the District 4 Class A championship. The Indians and Warriors meet for the Class A title for the third consecutive season with Muncy having won the previous two titles and three of the last four.
“We preach if our offense is on the field that means someone else’s offense is on the sidelines not being able to score points,” Muncy coach Sean Tetreault said. “We relish being able to go 80 or 90 yards. We don’t care. We’re the grind-it-out type. We’ll be physical and attack you and we’re going to make someone make some stops.”
Wyalusing came up with only two stops last night, once when Jacob Bruyn intercepted a Branson Eyer pass, and once when it was already down 35-0 in the fourth quarter. The rest of the night, Muncy did as it wished offensively. The Indians ran for 402 yards on 52 carries with Ty Nixon running for a game-high 213 yards and fullback Ethan Gush added 131 yards. Both scored a pair of touchdowns.
In the last two weeks Wyalusing has allowed 789 rushing yards at more than 8.5 yards per carry to Muncy and Montgomery. The Rams have allowed 1,089 yards of total offense in the last two weeks after surrendering 502 last night.
“We put our full trust in Ty and Ethan and the rest of the backs because we know they can go inside or outside,” said Muncy quarterback Kaleb Meyer, who made his first career start. “Whatever we need them to do, they can do.”
And it was that running game which set the tone for Muncy. Gush and Nixon covered all 56 yards of the games opening drive on the ground, capped by a 7-yard scoring run by Gush. Muncy used the run game for 56 of the 86 yards covered on its second scoring drive. Nixon ran for 57 of the 80 yards on its next scoring drive.
Muncy ran for 249 yards in the first half alone, averaging better than 7 yards per carry, as it broke out to a 28-0 lead. And the killer was the 98-yard drive the Indians put together with fewer than two minutes to play in the first half, capped by a 27-yard pass from Meyer to Chase Crawley.
“We’re the I-formation team and we like our play-action passes a little bit, but we have to stay true to who we are,” Tetreault said. “That’s what got us here is running the ball and being physical. So we have to stay true to who we are.”
On the flip side, Wyalusing’s offense never found its footing playing without dynamic receiver Kashawn Cameron, who was injured in the second half of last week’s loss to Montgomery. The Rams miss on numerous opportunities for big pass plays downfield, and Burke was often left scrambling off his spot in the pocket to find an open receiver.
Burke was sacked three times, but completed just 6 of 19 passes for 55 yards. Wyalusing finished with 159 yards of offense.
The Rams’ best chance at a score came after Bruyn’s interception of Eyer, who played quarterback for just one series as he comes off of quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. Burke found Bruyn on a wheel route to get to the Muncy 6. But two plays later, Burke was intercepted in the back of the end zone by Eyer on second-and-goal, ending the threat.
