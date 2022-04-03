Wyalusing shuts out Canton

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing baseball team had a perfect mix of offense and defense on Saturday afternoon.
Blake Morningstar pitched a complete game shutout as the Rams defeated Canton 10-0 in five innings.
“Canton’s always well coached and Bob Rockwell always has them ready to play,” Wyalusing head coach Nick Vanderpool said. “Obviously the boys were amped up for the game and it got a little chippy there at the end but cooler heads prevailed so to start the season off 2-0 feels good.”
Morningstar had a final pitching line of five innings pitched, two hits, zero earned, runs, one walk, and 10 strikeouts. The senior went 2-for-3 with 1 RBI at the plate.
“Blake was really good and the boys have been swinging the bat so if we can score five or six runs every game, we should be in most ball games,” Vanderpool said.
After going 4-for-4 against Elk Lake in Wyalusing’s last game, Hunter Moss continued his red hot start to the season with a 2-for-4 with 1 RBI performance.
Kevin Vandemark was perfect on offense for the Rams going 3-for-3 and Trehnon Hugo was 2-for-4 with 1 RBI.
Morningstar set the tone by striking out three batters in the first inning. Hugo hit a lead-off double over the left fielder’s head and Morningstar sent Hugo home on a deep double into left.
Wyalusing scored two more runs on errors in the third inning making the score 4-0. Moss, Hugo, and CJ Carr hit consecutive singles in the fifth inning as part of a five run inning that ended the game.
