WILLIAMSPORT — For the Wyalusing softball team a matter of feet, maybe even inches, was the difference between district gold, or silver.
Two years ago Line Mountain ace Kya Matter beat the Rams in the District 4 final.
Saturday the Rams got a chance at redemption, and in the end, they fell a few feet short, in a 2-1 loss to Line Mountain.
Down 2-0 in the fourth inning, Laci Norton was hit to lead off the inning. Hailey Jayne followed with a long drive to left. The ball soared over the head of the outfielder, bringing home Norton, and leaving Jayne at second.
With the heart of the lineup coming to bat, the Rams had their chance. And, Jayne helped the Rams, stealing third, leaving the tying run 60 feet away.
But, Matter was up to the task, striking out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
Wyalusing coach Jack Loomis knows his team was mere feet away from tying the game on Jayne’s hit.
“We talked about the ball Hailey Jayne hits,” Loomis said. “If that’s at our field, that’s a home run, but unfortunately they have the fence back here pretty far. It has to be at least 220 , but her ball definitely went over 200.”
The rams had another chance in the sixth inning as Norton reached on an error, and again it was Jayne at the plate. Jayne hit a floater over short, but Brooke Novinger made an over the shoulder catch at short and doubled the runner off first to end the threat.
“Hailey pitched a great game. There pitcher did a great job and we have nothing to hang our heads about,” Loomis said. “We have a great team, we just couldn’t catch a break today. The little bleeder over the shortstop, the girl made a nice catch, could be a different game if that thing drops.”
The game was scoreless through the first two innings as both pitchers dominated, but in the third Emily Gonsar led off with a triple for Line Mountain and Matter followed with an RBI double and scored on an error.
The pitching of Jayne, and the Rams defense, kept Line Mountain off the board the rest of the way.
Outside of those two hits, Jayne was nearly unstoppable on Saturday, as she threw a five-hitter, striking out seven in the loss.
“I give this kid a lot of credit,” Jayne said. “She has pitched every single game this year, most of the games back to back to back and she is still out there chugging along.”
In the bottom of the sixth Line Mountain did have a chance to add to the lead. Kylie Klinger led off with a triple, but one batter later Jayne tagged her out at home on a sacrifice attempt, as the Rams got out of the jam without allowing Line Mountain to extend their lead.
As she was two years ago, Matter was dominant on the mound for the Eagles. She struck out 15, walked none and only allowed the double to Jayne in the game.
The Rams hopes of a comeback in the seventh were ended as Matter retired the side in order, the first two by strikeout.
While the Rams came up short on Saturday, the season continues as they head to states on Monday.
The Rams will take on Mount Union, the District 6 champs, at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa at noon on Monday.
After a season that included Covid shutdowns, and a number of weather delays, the Rams were happy to even have a season. To be headed to states on Monday is a special way to end the year.
“We are thankful,” Loomis said. “We are thankful to have been in the game, to have had a season, to be able to continue on Monday. We still have life. We are hopeful to go out and win on Monday and continue playing so we are very thankful to have another opportunity.”
