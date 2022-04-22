WESTFIELD — The Wyalusing Rams rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie things up with Cowanesque Valley on Thursday, but the host Indians scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and made it stand up in a 4-3 Northern Tier League softball win.
Wyalusing took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Sydney Friedlander reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a RBI single from Danielle Wilson.
Cowanesque Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, but Wyalusing wasn’t done yet.
Laci Norton started the sixth-inning rally with a one-out single and Jenelle Johns followed suit to put two runners on. Both would eventually cross the plate, including one off a bunt from London Edwards.
CV responded in the bottom half of the frame with the go-ahead run to make it 4-3.
Friedlander opened the top of the seventh with a single but that would be it for the Rams as they dropped the NTL contest.
Johns led Wyalusing with a pair of hits and a run scored.
Wyalusing will head to Mountain View for a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday.
